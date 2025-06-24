Honkai Star Rail Cerydra early kit leaked: Skill, ultimate, talents, traces, and Eidolons

Cerydra is an upcoming 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail who was recently revealed by HoYoverse. Her drip marketing campaign confirmed that she will arrive in the Version 3.5 update. Uncle Tieba, a credible leak source, further disclosed details regarding her abilities, traces, and Eidolons.

This article discusses Cerydra's early kit leaks in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Cerydra’s kit in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 drip marketing campaign recently revealed Cerydra, validating her official path and element. As for her kit, credible leak sources like Uncle Tieba have disclosed the following information:

Skill: Increases ally’s damage and attack stat for a few turns.

Increases ally’s damage and attack stat for a few turns. Ultimate : Deals Wind DMG to enemies. If the first character in order has Rank stacks, their CRIT DMG will be increased. The character will also gain additional stacks of the effect. Moreover, Cerydra will inflict bonus Wind DMG after an ally performs an attack.

: Deals Wind DMG to enemies. If the first character in order has Rank stacks, their CRIT DMG will be increased. The character will also gain additional stacks of the effect. Moreover, Cerydra will inflict bonus Wind DMG after an ally performs an attack. Talent: Provide a Rank to the first ally in order. Upon acquiring a certain number of stacks, the associated character gains extra turn and their actions are advanced forward. When Cerydra can use her skill to generate an additional Rank charge, the target ally can also unleash their basic Attack to receive an additional stack.

Here are Cerydra’s traces according to the leaks:

Trace 1 : When Cerydra attack exceeds a certain threshold, she gains CRIT DMG based on the exceeding points.

: When Cerydra attack exceeds a certain threshold, she gains CRIT DMG based on the exceeding points. Trace 2 : Increases SPD of Cerydra and the character with Rank charges. She also recovers when the teammate with Rank deals damage.

: Increases SPD of Cerydra and the character with Rank charges. She also recovers when the teammate with Rank deals damage. Trace 3: Cerydra recovers some energy at the beginning of the battle.

Listed below are Cerydra’s Eidolons and their passive effects:

E1 : Damage dealt by character with Rank points ignores the target’s defense. They also get two extra turns, triggered once per battle.

: Damage dealt by character with Rank points ignores the target’s defense. They also get two extra turns, triggered once per battle. E2 : Increases the DMG dealt by teammates with Rank charges. The buff held by the character also extends to Cerydra.

: Increases the DMG dealt by teammates with Rank charges. The buff held by the character also extends to Cerydra. E4 : Amplifies the multiplier of Cerydra’s Ultimate.

: Amplifies the multiplier of Cerydra’s Ultimate. E6: Increases the All-Type RES PEN of an ally with Rank stacks. The Eidolon further boosts Cerydra’s additional damage multipliers.

