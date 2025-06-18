Honkai Star Rail 3.5 drip marketing reveals Cerydra

Honkai Star Rail has been teasing new Amphoreus characters ahead of time with the drip marketing campaign. Cerydra was mentioned in the latest announcement, further confirming her arrival as a playable character in version 3.5. So far, HoYoverse has also revealed her background, element, and Path.
This article explores Cerydra’s drip marketing campaign in HSR and outlines the character’s expected release window.
Cerydra revealed as new character via Honkai Star Rail 3.5 drip marketing
HoYoverse recently revealed Cerydra as an upcoming 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail via its drip marketing campaign. Designated as the Chessmaster Monarch, this Chrysos Heir comes from Amphoreus’ Northern Empire, a lost dynasty, where frozen lands burn with ambitions of conquest.
As a demigod, Cerydra wields the Coreflame of Law to challenge the gods and pass judgment upon the faithless. She is also tasked with guiding other Chryos Heirs into inheriting the power of Titans, saving humanity in the process.
Here’s how Cerydra introduced herself in the official announcement:
"'Flamebearer,' 'Tyrant,' 'Empress,' 'Supreme Commander,' 'Imperator'... The world has given me countless titles, but you may simply call me by my true name — Cerydra."
Cerydra character type details
HoYoverse has yet to unveil Cerydra's official kit. It will likely be announced in the version 3.5 livestream event. The drip marketing campaign does confirm her Path and element, which are detailed below:
- Rarity: 5-star
- Element: Wind
- Path: Harmony
When could Cerydra release in HSR?
HoYoverse conducted the recent drip marketing campaign for version 3.5, so Cerydra will debut in the same patch. Based on the order in which she was revealed, her banner will arrive in the second phase. The first half will likely be reserved for Hysilens.
Cerydra is expected to release on September 3, 2025, if the game follows the six-week update and 21-day banner cycle.
