Honkai Star Rail 3.5 drip marketing reveals Hysilens

HoYoverse has officially launched the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 drip marketing campaign to introduce upcoming characters. One of the entities from the future roster is Hysilens, the Knight Commander from Styxia, who is also affiliated as a Chrysos Heir. The official announcement confirms she will be a playable 5-star unit and validates her Path, element, and background.

This article explores Hysilens’ drip marketing campaign in HSR and outlines the character's expected release window.

Hysilens revealed as new character via Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing

Hysilens is presumably a dead character from Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail, but she is confirmed to debut in version 3.5. The drip marketing campaign specifies her 5-star rarity and unveils more background details.

Based on the official information, Hysilens belongs to Styxia, a coastal city of intoxication and dreams. In fact, she was considered the Daughter of the Sea who bears the Coreflame of the Ocean. Hence, Hysilens was tasked with dispelling the murky undercurrents and arranging a feast of revelry for the heroes beyond the sky.

Here’s how she introduced herself in the official announcement:

"Helektra? That name has long since sunk into the depths of the past... Ah, it's you, little gray fry. Call me Hysilens. I am the Knight Commander of the holy city, and I will remain on watch — I will not let the storms of fate cloud your eyes."

Hysilens character type details

HoYoverse has yet to announce Hysilens' abilities and how they will resuscitate her in the upcoming story. However, the drip marketing campaign does confirm the Path and element of her playable version. Here are the details:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Physical

: Physical Path: Nihility

When could Hysilens release in HSR?

The recent drip marketing campaign was conducted for version 3.5, so Hysilens will debut in the same patch. Based on the order in which she was revealed, her banner will be featured in the first phase.

Hysilens will likely release on August 13, 2025, given that HoYoverse sticks to its usual six-week update cycle.

