Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations in Lightless Chapel Dawncloud

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update has introduced the "Lightless Chapel" Dawncloud in Amphoreus. The place lies beneath the dusk of doomsday and holds many of the planet's mysteries, including the emergence of Golden Scapegoats. What remains of them are the puzzles requiring players to light up the altar within a certain number of steps.
This guide will further help you locate and complete the Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Honkai Star Rail’s "Lightless Chapel" Dawncloud.
Honkai Star Rail: Golden Scapegoat locations in "Lightless Chapel" Dawncloud, and their solutions
The "Lightless Chapel" Dawncloud contains a total of four Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Honkai Star Rail. You can find three of them right away after unlocking the area. The final puzzle remains hidden until you complete The Fall at Dawn's Rise Trailblaze Mission.
First Golden Scapegoat Puzzle
This Golden Scapegoat Puzzle is located southwest of the Lightless Chapel Space Anchor. Teleport to the waypoint and walk towards the vast arena. Cross the bridge on the right to reach the puzzle’s location.
Use the following movements to solve it:
- Right> Right> Right> Up> Down
The next steps will help you dodge the after-image:
- Up> Left> Left> Right> Right
Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle
Teleport to Lightless Chapel: Vestibule to track down the next puzzle. The Golden Scapegoat node will be located southwest of the Space Anchor. Just march forward and take the first path on your right to reach it.
The following maneuvers can be used to solve the second Golden Scapegoat in "Lightless Chapel" Dawncloud:
- Right> Left> Right> Left> Left> Down> Right
Here are moves that will help you dodge the puppet:
- Left> Left> Left> Right> Left> Right> Right
Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle
The Golden Scapegoat puzzle in Lightless Chapel Dawncloud is located near Eve’s Holy Pass Space Anchor. Teleport to the waypoint and walk forward. Use the second stairs on the left to find the puzzle around the corner.
Listed below are the steps required to solve it:
- Left> Down> Right> Right> Right> Left
You can avoid the puppet with the following moves:
- Left> Left> Left> Up> Right> Right
Fourth Golden Scapegoat (the invisible puzzle)
The invisible puzzle in "Lightless Chapel," Dawncloud, also appears near Eve's Holy Pass waypoint once you complete the Trailblaze Mission. Just teleport to the Space Anchor and enter the room on the left. You can find the Golden Scapegoat beside the NPC named Diogena.
Solving this puzzle can be tricky as the path remains invisible. Simply follow these steps to guide the goat-masked entity:
- Right> Left> Right> Left> Right> Left> Right> Right> Right>
The following moves will guide you to the altar:
- Right> Left> Right> Left> Right> Left> Right> Left> Left> Left
- Down> Left> Left> Left> Left
- Up> Right> Right> Right
- Down> Left
