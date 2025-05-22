Honkai Star Rail: All Spirithief locations in Fortress of Dome Eye of Twilight

In Honkai Star Rail, Spirithief is a mischievous character who loves to steal chests and items when the player tries to interact with them. However, since you have the power of Oronyx, you can rewind time and bring back the Spirithief who is trying to escape.
After you have captured the character, you will be rewarded with 40 Stellar Jades, and the chest will also be returned. This is an easy way to earn some of the premium currency in Honkai Star Rail. All regions in Amphoreus have either two or three Spirithieves waiting to annoy players.
This guide provides the locations of Spirithieves hiding in the new area, "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight, added in the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update.
Locations of Spirithieves in "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight in Honkai Star Rail
Before you start hunting Spirithieves in "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight, it is recommended to finish the Trailblaze Mission chapter, The Fall at Dawn's Rise, to ensure you have unlocked the necessary Space Anchor points to reach the Spirithieves’ location. By completing the quest, you can also unlock the new weekly Sky Titan boss fight.
There are two Spirithief locations in "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight in Honkai Star Rail.
First Spirithief location
To find the first Spirithief, teleport to the Frontier Well Space Anchor point located at the top-right side of "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight. From there, head through the door on the right to enter a corridor with a lift and another door. Ignore the lift and enter through the door to find a Hidden Passage mechanism.
If you try to interact with the Hidden Passage, the Spirithief will appear and steal it. While this mischievous being usually goes after treasure chests, here, Barthalos has decided to steal the Hidden Passage.
You can use Oronyx's power to bring it back and restore the Hidden Passage. You will then be able to use the Hidden Passage to reach the other side of the area and claim a treasure chest.
Second Spirithief location
To find the second Spirithief, teleport to the Frontier Corridor Space Anchor near the center-right of "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight. From there, keep following the path to the right until the end to find a lift. This lift will lead you to a large area with multiple mechanisms. Go to the right side of the room using Oronyx's power on a platform to find a Hidden Passage.
Now, take the Hidden Passage to reach the bottom area. There, you will find another platform mechanism requiring Oronyx's power. Use the platform to reach the other side – you will find a small patch of corrupted ground. Repair this area and then take the staircase going down until you reach the end.
There will be a small treasure chest next to a giant mechanical fan. Trying to open this chest will summon the Spirithief. You can then use Oronyx's power to catch the thief and earn some Stellar Jades.
