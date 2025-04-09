Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations in Dragonborn City Styxia

In Honkai Star Rail, you will come across many types of puzzles. While some are quite easy and fun to solve (like the Jigsaw puzzles in Penacony), others can be challenging and may force you to stretch your brain a little. The Golden Scapegoat puzzles of Amphoreus are among the most balanced puzzles in the entire game. You can find these puzzles all over Amphoreus with varying difficulty levels.

Ad

In this guide, we will focus on the Golden Scapegoat puzzles in the "Dragonborn City" Styxia, added in the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 version update.

Honkai Star Rail: Golden Scapegoat puzzles in "Dragonborn City" Styxia and their solutions

There are three Golden Scapegoat puzzles in the "Dragonborn City" Styxia in Honkai Star Rail:

1) First Golden Scapegoat puzzle

Path to first Golden Scapegoat puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

After arriving at the "Dragonborn City" Styxia, head straight north to find the door to a puzzle room. Make your way down the staircase to the area flooded with water from the River of Death. To proceed, collect the Rune of Collection and use Oronyx's power.

Ad

Trending

First Golden Scapegoat puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

From there, keep heading north and then take the first staircase on the left. Follow the path to the end to find the first Golden Scapegoat puzzle. Follow these steps to solve it:

Ad

Left, Left, Left, Left, Right, Left, Left

First Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

While the past self walks toward the yellow switch, make sure you have dropped down to the floor below. Then, simply wait for it to press the switch and light the altar.

Ad

Also read - Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions in Bloodbathed Battlefront Castrum Kremnos

2) Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle

Take the rune and go ahead (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Golden Scapegoat puzzle is in the same location where you found the last one. Teleport to the Space Anchor inside the puzzle room on the bottom layer of the "Dragonborn City" Styxia in Honkai Star Rail. From the Space Anchor, take the wooden staircase on the left and go to the Rune of Collection near the flooded area.

Ad

Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Collect the rune and cross the flooded area to find a blocked elevator. Just behind this elevator is the second Golden Scapegoat puzzle. But before you try to solve it, make sure to return the rune to a pedestal nearby, as the puzzle is only available in Evernight.

Ad

To solve the second Golden Scapegoat puzzle, follow these steps:

Right, Right, Down, Right, Right, Right, Right

Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

When your past self starts following you, make sure you activate the yellow switch on the right to open the first-floor door and make it fall down. Once it has fallen, you can climb the ladder and go toward the altar. Your shadow will stop on the blue switch and open the path to the altar.

Ad

3) Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle

You have to go here (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Golden Scapegoat is located inside the puzzle room on the middle floor of the "Dragonborn City" Styxia. Reaching this one can be a little more confusing compared to the other two. To find it, enter the room from the west door and then take the staircase to the bottom floor.

Ad

Go straight to the elevator (Image via HoYoverse)

There, you will find a Tome of Miracles. Use it to change the area's environment to Dawn from Evernight. Now, keep going ahead until you find an elevator, then use it to reach the second floor. On your right, you will find another Tome of Miracles.

Ad

Collect the rune and go behind the staircase (Image via HoYoverse)

Activate it to switch to Evernight, and then proceed until you find a Rune of Collection. Pick it up and go behind the staircase to find the third Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Ad

Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve this puzzle, follow these steps:

Ad

Right, Down, Left, Left, Left, Down, Right, Right

Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

This will cause your past self to stop right on top of the button. Now, you can climb the ladder to easily reach the altar and light it up.

Ad

That concludes our guide to all three Golden Scapegoat puzzles in the "Dragonborn City" Styxia in Honkai Star Rail.

Also read - Honkai Star Rail: All Spirithief locations in Dragonborn City Styxia

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kumar Choudhary Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.



With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.



Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.



He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.



When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.