Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations in Dragonborn City Styxia

In Honkai Star Rail, you will come across many types of puzzles. While some are quite easy and fun to solve (like the Jigsaw puzzles in Penacony), others can be challenging and may force you to stretch your brain a little. The Golden Scapegoat puzzles of Amphoreus are among the most balanced puzzles in the entire game. You can find these puzzles all over Amphoreus with varying difficulty levels.
In this guide, we will focus on the Golden Scapegoat puzzles in the "Dragonborn City" Styxia, added in the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 version update.
Honkai Star Rail: Golden Scapegoat puzzles in "Dragonborn City" Styxia and their solutions
There are three Golden Scapegoat puzzles in the "Dragonborn City" Styxia in Honkai Star Rail:
1) First Golden Scapegoat puzzle
After arriving at the "Dragonborn City" Styxia, head straight north to find the door to a puzzle room. Make your way down the staircase to the area flooded with water from the River of Death. To proceed, collect the Rune of Collection and use Oronyx's power.
From there, keep heading north and then take the first staircase on the left. Follow the path to the end to find the first Golden Scapegoat puzzle. Follow these steps to solve it:
Left, Left, Left, Left, Right, Left, Left
While the past self walks toward the yellow switch, make sure you have dropped down to the floor below. Then, simply wait for it to press the switch and light the altar.
2) Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle
The second Golden Scapegoat puzzle is in the same location where you found the last one. Teleport to the Space Anchor inside the puzzle room on the bottom layer of the "Dragonborn City" Styxia in Honkai Star Rail. From the Space Anchor, take the wooden staircase on the left and go to the Rune of Collection near the flooded area.
Collect the rune and cross the flooded area to find a blocked elevator. Just behind this elevator is the second Golden Scapegoat puzzle. But before you try to solve it, make sure to return the rune to a pedestal nearby, as the puzzle is only available in Evernight.
To solve the second Golden Scapegoat puzzle, follow these steps:
Right, Right, Down, Right, Right, Right, Right
When your past self starts following you, make sure you activate the yellow switch on the right to open the first-floor door and make it fall down. Once it has fallen, you can climb the ladder and go toward the altar. Your shadow will stop on the blue switch and open the path to the altar.
3) Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle
The third Golden Scapegoat is located inside the puzzle room on the middle floor of the "Dragonborn City" Styxia. Reaching this one can be a little more confusing compared to the other two. To find it, enter the room from the west door and then take the staircase to the bottom floor.
There, you will find a Tome of Miracles. Use it to change the area's environment to Dawn from Evernight. Now, keep going ahead until you find an elevator, then use it to reach the second floor. On your right, you will find another Tome of Miracles.
Activate it to switch to Evernight, and then proceed until you find a Rune of Collection. Pick it up and go behind the staircase to find the third Golden Scapegoat puzzle.
To solve this puzzle, follow these steps:
Right, Down, Left, Left, Left, Down, Right, Right
This will cause your past self to stop right on top of the button. Now, you can climb the ladder to easily reach the altar and light it up.
That concludes our guide to all three Golden Scapegoat puzzles in the "Dragonborn City" Styxia in Honkai Star Rail.
