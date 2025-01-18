Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions in Bloodbathed Battlefront Castrum Kremnos

Golden Scapegoat puzzles are a new type of gameplay element introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. These are scattered in different locations all over Amphoreus, and solving them requires the player to reach the goal without dying (either at the hands of enemies or natural obstacles).

This article provides a guide on the locations and solutions of all the Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Bloodbathed Battlefront Castrum Kremnos in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Locations and solutions of all Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Bloodbathed Battlefront Castrum Kremnos

Location #1

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

This puzzle is located on floor B1 of Bloodbathed Battlefront Castrum Kremnos. To get there, first teleport to the Path of Conquest Space Anchor. Follow the path straight ahead until you reach a Floating Platform on the left. Take the platform and head down. Now, use the Realm of Ages blessing from Oronyx's Shrine to remove all the obstacles and reach the Golden Scapegoat puzzle in the area marked on the map.

Solve this puzzle by following these steps:

Take 2 steps to the right.

Take 1 step down (the ladder).

Take 3 steps to the right.

Take 1 step up (the ladder).

Take 6 steps to the left to reach the altar and light the flame.

Location #2

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Hall of Strife Space Anchor. Take the stairs to the left (upwards), and follow the path till you reach the end of the corridor. The Golden Scapegoat puzzle will be on the right.

Follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Take 1 step to the left.

Take 2 steps to the right.

Take 1 step down.

Take 2 steps to the right.

Take 1 step to the left.

Take 1 step upwards.

Take 3 steps to the left to reach the altar.

Location #3

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Soul-Forging Gate Space Anchor, turn around, and take the path on the left. Keep following it to the upper floor and all the way back down to reach the Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Solve the puzzle by following these steps:

Take 1 step to the left.

Take 5 steps to the right.

Take 2 steps to the left.

Take 1 step down.

Take 1 step to the left.

Take 1 step upwards.

Take 3 steps to the left.

Take 6 steps to the right to reach the altar and light the flame.

