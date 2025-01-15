Honkai Star Rail: How to unlock the Floating Platform in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

A Floating Platform exists in a certain room on Abyss of Fate Janusopolis — a map introduced in the new region of Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 — that cannot be unlocked unless certain requirements are met. Since this platform helps in traveling between the various floors of the room, unlocking it is important.

This article provides a guide on how to unlock the Floating Platform in one of the multiple spacetime rooms in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Guide on unlocking the Floating Platform in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

The room with the Floating Platform in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis map (Image via HoYoverse)

The room with the Floating Platform that needs to be unlocked can be accessed only after playing through the Night Veil, Shroud the Silent Past questline in the main Trailblaze Mission "Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase". This room has two different spacetimes which can be switched via Oronyx's Shrine.

Trending

The Floating Platform exists in the Dawn spacetime, and cannot be accessed in the Evernight spacetime. Unlocking it will also need to be done in the Dawn spacetime.

Follow these steps to unlock the Floating Platform for easier access between the three floors of the room:

Step 1: Enter the room in the correct spacetime

Ensure that you're in the correct spacetime (Image via HoYoverse)

To get to the room, teleport to the Everdream Gate Space Anchor and make your way north through the doors. Once inside, make sure you are in the Dawn spacetime. If not, then switch by performing a Miracle using Oronyx's Shrine.

Step 2: Engage the Hand of Zagreus

From Oronyx's Shrine, turn left and follow the path. Repair the collapsed bridge using Oronyx's Prayers, and interact with the Hand of Zagreus on the other side of the bridge.

Step 3: Transport the Celestial Orb using the Hand of Zagreus

Direct the Hand of Zagreus to pick up the Celestial Orb from the uppermost floor of the room, and place it in the big circular tray on the right side.

Step 4: Stand on the tray on the left side

After the Celestial Orb has been placed, disengage the Hand of Zagreus and go and stand on the circular tray on the left. The tray will now rise and take you to the uppermost floor.

Step 5: Use Janus' Hidden Passage to travel to the other end of the corridor

Once you get off the tray, you will notice a Janus' Hidden Passage mechanism. Use it to teleport to the other side of the corridor.

Step 6: Interact with the Prophecy tablet

After teleporting, turn left and take the path straight to the Prophecy tablet. Make sure you are still in the Dawn spacetime, or the Prophecy tablet won't show up. Interact with the tablet and solve the puzzle. Once you have finished solving it, the Prophecy will be complete, and the Floating Platform will be unlocked for use.

Also read: How to unlock the Dreamshroud Mausoleum Space Anchor in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.