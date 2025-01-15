Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat puzzle locations and solutions in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

Golden Scapegoat puzzles are a new type of gameplay that can be found in various locations across Amphoreus. Introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, the Golden Scapegoat puzzles function as a mini-game of sorts, where players have to reach their destination without being defeated by enemies or their surroundings.

This article will provide all the Golden Scapegoat puzzle locations and their solutions in the Abyss of Fate Janusopolis map in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

Honkai Star Rail: Locations and solutions of all Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Janusopolis

Location #1

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Golden Scapegoat puzzle is located near the entrance of Janusopolis. This puzzle is in a different spacetime, so you will need to use Oronyx's Shrine to perform a "Miracle" and change the spacetime to Dawn before you can reach the puzzle's location.

Follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Take five steps to the right.

Take four steps to the left.

Take one step to the right.

Take one step to the left

Take one step upwards.

Take three steps to the right to reach the altar and light the flame.

Location #2

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Golden Scapegoat puzzle is situated a little further into Janusopolis. This area is accessible only after playing the "Night Veil, Shroud the Silent Past" questline in the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze mission. The Golden Scapegoat puzzle exists in the Dawn spacetime, so you will need to use Oronyx's Shrine to perform a miracle and switch to the Dawn spacetime.

Follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Take one step to the left (so that you drop down).

Take two steps to the right.

Take three steps to the left (back).

Take two steps to the right.

Take two steps to the left to drop down and reach the altar.

Location #3

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Golden Scapegoat puzzle is also located in the Dawn spacetime. However, to get to this location, you will need to use the Miracle Orb to shine the light on the left set of stairs (the ones opposite the stairs you illuminated with the Miracle Orb during the Trailblaze Mission). Doing so will create a gap in the boxes blocking the stairs. Once this happens, you can climb up the stairs to reach this puzzle.

Solve it by following these steps:

Take three steps to the right.

Take two steps to the left (back).

Take seven steps to the right.

Take two steps to the left.

Take one step to the right.

Take six steps to the left to reach the altar and light it.

Location #4

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Golden Scapegoat puzzle is located in the Dreamshroud Mauseoleum area. To get here, you will need to take the path on the right from the Silent Shroud Space Anchor, and then make your way south by restoring a few broken objects using Oronyx's Prayers.

Once at this location, solve the puzzle by following these steps:

Take three steps to the right.

Take four steps to the left.

Take three steps to the right (you will fall to the lower level at the very last step).

Take one step to the left to reach the altar and light the flame.

Location #5

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

To get to the last Golden Scapegoat puzzle on this map, first teleport to the Everdream Gate Space Anchor. Then, take the path on the left, and walk past the garmentmaker. Walk down three flights of stairs to reach the lower level, where you will find the Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Take six steps to the right.

Take one step to the left.

Take one step upwards.

Take one step down.

Take one step to the right.

Take one step to the left.

Take one step upwards.

Take two steps to the left.

Take one step down to reach the lower level.

Take one step to the left to activate the yellow switch.

Take one step right.

Take one step upwards to climb the ladder.

Take four steps to the right.

Take one step upwards to climb the ladder and reach the altar.

