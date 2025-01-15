Honkai Star Rail: All Spirithieves locations in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

Spirithieves challenges can be found in various locations of Amphoreus. Introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, Spirithieves are magical creatures that like stealing people's treasures just as they are about to open them. This means that when you open certain treasure chests in Amphoreus, a Spirithief might pop up, which you will then have to defeat before you can claim the chest.

This article provides a guide on all the Spirithieves locations in the Abyss of Fate Janusopolis region in Honkai Star Rail.

Locations of all Spirithieves in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

Location #1

The first Spirithief can be found near the path leading to the Gate of Infinity in Janusopolis. To get here, first teleport to the Silent Shroud Space Anchor. From here, take the path on the left and you will find a treasure chest on the ground.

Complete the Spirithief challenge accordingly (Image via HoYoverse)

Opening the treasure chest will bring forth the Spirithief, who you will need to restrain using Oronyx's Prayers. After it has been restrained, it will challenge you to a battle. After you defeat it, the Spirithief challenge will be complete, and you will be able to claim the treasure chest.

Location #2

Location of the Precious Treasure Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Spirithief can be found en route to the Dreamshroud Mausoleum area. If you have already unlocked the Dreamshroud Mausoleum Space Anchor, you can just exit through the northeastern door and you will find a Precious Treasure Chest on the right side of the passageway.

If you have not yet unlocked the Dreamshroud Mausoleum Space Anchor, then you will need to make your way here, starting from the Silent Shroud Space Anchor. Take the path on the right and follow it till you reach a door. Walk through the door and then pass through the next one as well. Here, turn left and obtain the Realm of Ages blessing from Oronyx's Shrine.

Use this ability to restore all the fallen pillars and bridges till you finally reach the Precious Chest (you will see a Titankin enemy standing in front of it).

Complete the Spirithief challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

After opening the chest, a Spirithief will pop up. Restrain the Spirithief using Oronyx's Prayers to complete the challenge and claim the treasure chest.

