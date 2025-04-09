  • home icon
  • Honkai Star Rail: All Spirithief locations in Dragonborn City Styxia

Honkai Star Rail: All Spirithief locations in Dragonborn City Styxia

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Apr 09, 2025 16:11 GMT
Honkai Star Rail: All Spirithief locations in Dragonborn City Styxia
All Spirithief locations in Dragonborn City Styxia (Image via HoYoverse)

While exploring the towns and cities of Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail, you are bound to come across several treasure chests filled with valuable loot and Stellar Jades. As always, some chests — like Bountiful and Precious Treasures — are protected by enemies, but there are plenty of unguarded chests waiting to be found.

However, before you rush to a basic treasure chest in Amphoreus, you should be aware of Spirithieves. These annoying mystical creatures love to steal treasure chests, but luckily for you, they are quite easy to catch and reward a hefty 40 Stellar Jades when captured. In this guide, you will find the locations of all Spirithieves in "Dragonborn City" Styxia in Honkai Star Rail 3.2.

Locations of all Spirithieves in "Dragonborn City" Styxia in Honkai Star Rail

1) First Spirithief location

First Spirithief location (Image via HoYoverse)
First Spirithief location (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Towards the end of the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 main quest, you will reach the "Dragonborn City" Styxia with Castorice in search of Death Titan's whereabouts. On the bottom floor of the city, you will not find any Spirithief trying to steal your treasure chest. The first Spirithief is located near the entrance to the second floor.

Go to this chest (Image via HoYoverse)
Go to this chest (Image via HoYoverse)

After taking the lift to the second floor of "Dragonborn City" Styxia, head east, then go north and down the staircase to find a single Basic Treasure chest. Open the chest to spawn the Spirithief, who will then attempt to steal it. You will have to restrain it and bring it back using Oronyx's powers.

2) Second Spirithief location

Second Spirithief location (Image via HoYoverse)
Second Spirithief location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Spirithief in "Dragonborn City" Styxia is locked behind a small puzzle quest called "The Chirping Secret Treasure?." This quest consists of three puzzles, but you only have to complete the first one to reach the area with the Spirithief.

To start this quest, head east from where you found the first Spirithief and go north instead of taking the big staircase. You will find an elevator with a giant boulder on it and a bug. This bug, named Joyworm, will roll the boulder toward you. Talk to it to start The Chirping Secret Treasure? quest.

The second Spirithief is near an area corrupted by the Dark Tide (Image via HoYoverse)
The second Spirithief is near an area corrupted by the Dark Tide (Image via HoYoverse)

Finish the first puzzle in the quest to find a room with three treasure chests. After collecting the chests, take the exit to find an area with multiple enemies. You will come across a spot corroded by the Dark Tide, with a chest next to it. Open this chest to summon the second Spirithief.

Best Light Cones for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail

3) Third Spirithief location

Third Spirithief location (Image via HoYoverse)
Third Spirithief location (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Spirithief is located on the topmost floor of "Dragonborn City" Styxia. After leaving the puzzle room on the middle floor, you will find a Space Anchor just outside its exit. Ahead of this exit is a room with an elevator leading to a spiral staircase.

At the top of the staircase, you will find a treasure chest near the Hidden Passage. Open this chest to encounter the third and final Spirithief in "Dragonborn City" Styxia.

Honkai Star Rail: All Spirithief locations in Eternal Holy City Okhema

