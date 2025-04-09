Equipping the best Light Cones on Castorice in Honkai Star Rail is essential to increasing her combat potential. Castorice is a 5-star Remembrance character who wields the Quantum element to deal AoE damage to targets. Her kit scales largely on HP, which is something players must be careful of while picking LCs for her.

This article lists some of the best Light Cones for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail

1) Make Farewells More Beautiful

Make Farewells More Beautiful (Image via HoYoverse)

Make Farewells More Beautiful is the best Light Cone for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail. It is equipped with a high HP on the main stat. The passive further increases the wearer's max HP by 30%.

When the wearer or their memosprite loses health during their turns, the character gains "Death Flower." It will cause Castorice and her memosprite’s attacks will ignore 30% of the target's DEF. When the summon disappears, the LC will advance her action by 12%.

Overall, Casotrice is getting a massive increase to her HP and damage boost with her signature Light Cone.

2) Time Waits For No One

Time Waits For No One (Image via HoYoverse)

Time Waits For No One is an Abundance LC that boosts the wearer's max HP by 18% and Outgoing Healing by 12%. It further launches a random attack based on the character’s healing output, only after an ally hits a target. While the passive isn’t necessarily useful for Castorice, she can use the high base HP from the LC to increase her damage output.

In fact, Castorice requires above 1000 base health to shine in combat, and she can easily obtain such an attribute from Time Waits For No One or her signature LC.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail

1) Sweat Now, Cry Less

Sweat Now, Cry Less (Image via HoYoverse)

Castorice can benefit from the battle pass Light Cone, like Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail. Sweat Now, Cry Less boosts the equipping character’s CRIT Rate by 12%. When the wearer’s memosprite is on the field, the LC further increases their damage by 24%.

The critical stats will make Castorice’s attacks more consistent, while the other buff will empower her attacks irrespective of their HP scaling property.

2) Victory In a Blink

Victory In a Blink (Image via HoYoverse)

Victory In a Blink is one of the best 4-star Light Cones of Castorice, as it can be purchased via an in-game vendor, meaning you can increase its superimposition level. It will further enhance the LC’s passive, which offers 12% CRIT DMG to the wearer at base level.

When their memosprite uses an ability on an ally target, it increases the DMG dealt by all ally targets by 8%. Castorice can effectively use the extra CRIT DMG to unleash lethal attacks. The bonus DMG to all allies will also strengthen the entire team.

Best 3-star Light Cone for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail

Reminiscence

Reminiscence (Image via HoYoverse)

3-star Light Cones aren’t recommended for building characters in HSR. However, you can use Reminiscence if you don’t have any of the aforementioned LCs.

Reminiscence grants a Commemoration stack to the wearer and their memosprite at the beginning of the turns. Each stack of Commemoration increases their DMG by 8%.

