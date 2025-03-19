How to play Mydei in Honkai Star Rail: Abilities, ideal stats, playstyle, and rotation guide

Playing Mydei in Honkai Star Rail is quite straightforward, as he basically utilizes a special follow-up attack mechanism, automating the combat in the process. Regardless, he deals a massive amount of Imaginary DMG and can take turns frequently with the proper stats.

Ad

This guide will cover everything you need to know to play Mydei optimally in Honkai Star Rail.

Mydei’s kit in Honkai Star Rail

Before playing Mydei in Honkai Star Rail, you must learn how his abilities interact during combat.

Basic ATK

Mydei launches an attack dealing Imaginary DMG to one designated enemy, and it scales on his Max HP.

Skill

Mydei's Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei has access to three different versions of his Skill, and their effects are as follows:

Ad

Trending

Deaths are Legion, Regrets are None : Mydei sacrifices half of his remaining HP and deals damage to multiple targets based on his Max HP.

: Mydei sacrifices half of his remaining HP and deals damage to multiple targets based on his Max HP. Kingslayer Be King : This version of the Skill consumes a portion of Mydei’s current health bar. He then uses his Max HP to deal AoE Imaginary DMG to opponents.

: This version of the Skill consumes a portion of Mydei’s current health bar. He then uses his Max HP to deal AoE Imaginary DMG to opponents. Godslayer Be God: Mydei consumes Charge points to deal massive Imaginary DMG scaling on his Max HP. This attack also hits multiple targets.

Ad

If Mydei has insufficient HP, using the "Deaths are Legion, Regrets are None" and "Kingslayer Be King" will set his current health to 1.

Ultimate

Mydei's Ultimate (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei’s Ultimate ability in HSR is called Throne of Bones. It restores a portion of his Max HP and accumulates 20 Charge points. The ability also inflicts Imaginary DMG on an enemy and adjacent targets, scaling on the character’s Max HP. Moreover, Mydei will Taunt the opponents for a couple of turns.

Ad

The next activation of the "Godslayer Be God" Skill will prioritize attacking a designated enemy. The effect will only trigger on the latest target.

Also read: Best Light Cones for Mydei in Honkai Star Rail

Talent

Mydei's Talent (Image via HoYoverse)

Thanks to his Talent, Blood for Blood, when Mydei loses HP from any source, he accumulates a Charge point. He can consume 100 points to enter the Vendetta state, restoring a portion of his HP in the process. Vendetta further advances Mydei’s turn and increases his Max HP.

Ad

While in the special state, the character will automatically use “Kingslayer Be King” at the beginning of his turn. Mydei will auto-launch the “Godslayer Be God” ability when his Charge reaches 150 points. Moreover, he cannot be knocked down by a killing blow; it will only end the Vendetta state and restore 50% of his HP.

Technique

Mydei's Technique (Image via HoYoverse)

Using his Technique, Cage of Broken Lance, Mydei pulls in enemies and inflicts Daze on the targets, preventing them from attacking allies. He can then ambush the enemy to commence battle, and the opponents will receive Imaginary DMG at the beginning. At the same time, Mydei will Taunt them and gain some Charge points.

Ad

Best stats for Mydei in Honkai Star Rail

You can build Mydei in HSR with different Light Cones and equipment. Just try to achieve the following stats to be able to deal consistent damage:

HP: Above 8000

Above 8000 CRIT Rate : Roughly 70-90%

: Roughly 70-90% CRIT DMG : Above 180%

: Above 180% SPD: 135 (Try to hit the second SPD breakpoint)

How to optimally play Mydei in Honkai Star Rail

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei is an HP-scaling Destruction character in Honkai Star Rail, who has the ability to launch follow-up attacks (his primary source of damage). Hence, you might want to take consecutive turns to quickly access the Vendetta state when using him. Here are some general tips to play Mydei optimally:

Ad

Initiate fights with Mydei’s Skill, as it consumes HP. The percentage of health lost will get converted into Charge points.

Use a support like Sunday to advance Mydei’s actions forward, allowing him to take turns instantaneously. Use the Skill again to accumulate more Charge points.

When Mydei accumulates 100 Charge points, he will recover some HP and enter the enhanced state. Upon doing so, he can take another turn to automatically activate his Kingslayer Be King Skill.

While he can resist getting knocked down while in Vendetta state, consider healing him every now and then to keep accumulating more Charges.

At 150 Charge points, he will unleash the Godslayer Be God Skill, dealing massive Imaginary DMG to his opponents.

Mydei’s gameplay is basically auto-combat, so all you can do is manage his HP and use his Skill and Ultimate whenever necessary.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.