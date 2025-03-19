Honkai Star Rail offers quite a bit of flexibility when it comes to selecting teammates for a character. A hyper carry DPS like Mydei can benefit from teaming with a few different support units, even though his kit scales solely on HP. Someone who can offer raw damage buffs and frequent turns will be useful with the unique scaling in play.

Ad

This article lists the best characters to team with Mydei in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Honkai Star Rail characters to team with Mydei

1) Sunday

Sunday (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail's Sunday is an Imaginary character who hails from the Harmony Path. As such, he has been bestowed with powerful buffing capabilities and versatility to work around multiple teams. He is by far the best support unit for Mydei for the following reasons:

Ad

Trending

Mydei thrives in a high SPD build, as it allows him to take turns quickly and lose HP in the process of entering his special state, which is the primary source of DMG. Sunday can double his actions during combat, allowing the hypercarry to accumulate more charges.

Sunday does not provide a flat attack buff but instead offers various other amplifications like CRIT DMG, which will synergize with an HP scaling kit.

Sunday also provides a CRIT rate buff, making Mydei’s attacks more consistent.

Ad

2) Remembrance Trailblazer

Remembrance Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The story quest in Amphoreus has helped Trailblazers access the Remembrance Path, which is arguably the best variant of the MC. They have now got access to True DMG, a CRIT rate buff, and other effects.

Ad

Here’s how Mydei can benefit from having Remembrance Trailblazer:

True DMG can be triggered frequently with Mydei’s Attack. This will further shorten the time they need to clear domains.

Remembrance MC can advance turns like Sunday, helping Mydei take turns frequently.

3) Sparkles

Sparkles (Image via HoYoverse)

Harmony characters like Sparkles can replace Sunday, especially in a traditional hypercarry team. She can boost damage through her buffs and advance allies' turns while increasing the max Skill Point count.

Ad

Here's what Sparkles can offer to Mydei in Honkai Star Rail:

Sparkles can forward Mydei’s action, helping him build up his Charges.

She can generate additional Skill Points, so the hypercarry DPS should be able to spam the corresponding ability every turn.

Mydei can nuke enemies with the massive CRIT DMG buff that Sparkles can offer.

4) Tribbie

Tribbie (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie is another powerful Harmony character who has the ability to deal damage with her follow-up attacks and can generate neutral buffs.

Ad

Here's why Tribbie is one of the best teammates for Mydei in HSR:

Tribbie can deal massive Quantum DMG with her Ultimate, boosting the overall combat prowess of the team.

She increases allies’ All-Type Resistance Penetration, so Mydei’s attack will hit hard irrespective of the target’s resistance.

Tribbie can put enemies within her field, causing them to take increased DMG. Thus, attacks from Mydei will nuke them.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.