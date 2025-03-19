Honkai Star Rail’s Mydei is a Destruction character from the Imaginary roster who has been an influential figure in the Amphoreus quest line. In combat, he is a formidable DPS proficient at launching AoE attacks at the cost of his HP. As powerful as his kit may be, he will require proper equipment and gear to shine during combat.

Ad

This article lists some of the best Light Cones for Mydei in Honkai Star Rail.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Mydei in Honkai Star Rail

1) Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path (Image via HoYoverse)

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path is one of the best Light Cones to get in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Serving as Mydei’s signature option, it can increase his max HP by 18% and Incoming Healing by 20%.

Ad

Trending

When casting Skill or Ultimate, the LC consumes 6% of the wearer's max HP and increases the DMG of the abilities by 30%. If the consumed HP is greater than 500, the character will gain an additional 30% damage boost. While the Light Cone may not offer critical stats, it still increases Mydei’s raw combat strength.

2) The Unreachable Side

The Unreachable Side (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei might want to borrow Blade’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail. The reason is that both characters scale on HP, so they can interchange their equipment whenever required.

Ad

That said, The Unreachable Side increases the wearer's CRIT rate by 18% and boosts their Max HP by 18%. The user will deal 24% additional damage when they are attacked or consume their own HP.

Since Mydei can provoke enemies and sacrifice his health during attacks, he should be able to trigger the passive effect. Furthermore, the CRIT rate will make his attacks more consistent.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Mydei in Honkai Star Rail

1) Ninja Record: Sound Hunt

Ad

Ninja Record: Sound Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

Limited-time events often reward powerful 4-star Light Cones like the Ninja Record: Sound Hunt, which you can use to build Mydei. The LC provides 12% HP to the wearer, something the Destruction character will need to deal more damage. Additionally, his CRIT DMG will increase by 18% after restoring or losing HP.

Ad

Between sacrificing the health bar and activating self-heal, Mydei should be able to sustain the passive effect, which will help him deal more damage.

2) Flames Afar

Flames Afar (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei in Honkai Star Rail can also benefit from accessible 4-star Light Cones like Flames Afar. This is equipped with a useful passive for the 5-star unit, through which he can obtain more healing and bonus DMG.

Ad

To be exact, Flames Afar heals the wearer for 15% of their max HP and increases their HP by 25% for two turns. The passive takes effect only when the character loses 25% of their max HP by any means.

Since you can acquire multiple copies of it from the Light Cone manifest store, Mydei can use the superimposed version where the effects are doubled.

Best 3-star Light Cone for Mydei in Honkai Star Rail

Mutual Demise

Ad

Mutual Demise (Image via HoYoverse)

Stick to Mutual Demise if you don’t have any of the aforementioned Light Cones to build Mydei. The 3-star Light Cone can increase his CRIT Rate by 12% when his current HP is lower than 80%.

Ad

The critical stat will help Mydei in the early-game engagements, but consider changing the LC once you acquire more gears.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.