Honkai Star Rail Blade Light cones guide: Best 5-star, 4-star and 3-star gear

Quite a few Honkai Star Rail characters have the combat presence that Blade has, as he brings in a powerful arsenal of AoE attacks imbued with Wind DMG, along with a terrifying self-healing ability. Due to this, he has quickly become a prominent member of the Stellaron Hunter, who was introduced during the Xianzhou Luofu crisis. He is also a follower of the Destruction Path, which explains his ability to deal with multiple opponents in battle.

Although Blade has access to a dedicated Relic set, many players struggle to build him. This has to do with how the Destruction Path has only a few options that cater to his HP scaling kit.

This guide discusses the best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star Light Cones to use on Blade in Honkai Star Rail.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Blade in Honkai Star Rail

1) The Unreachable Side

The Unreachable Side (Image via HoYoverse)

As the signature Light Cone, The Unreachable Side is Blade's best option, tailored to unleash his true combat potential. It offers an incredibly strong passive that increases his CRIT Rate and MAX HP. Both stats will help him deal high damage consistently.

The Light Cone can further increase Blade’s DMG when he consumes his own health or gets attacked. Since his health gets drained every time he uses an enhanced basic attack, he can easily trigger the passive.

2) On the Fall of an Aeon

On the Fall of an Aeon (Image via HoYoverse)

On the Fall of an Aeon is an accessible Light Cone for Blade in Honkai Star Rail, as it can be obtained from Herta’s Store in exchange for a few bonds. This gear is quite strong for any Destruction unit due to its massive ATK bonus.

However, Blade is the only exception to that case, as his abilities scale purely on HP. Hence, he can only use the second effect of the passive, which boosts his DMG after inflicting a Weakness Break on an opponent.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Blade in Honkai Star Rail

A Secret Vow (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to the best 4-star Light Cone for Blade, nothing comes close to A Secret Vow. In fact, this is one of the few gears that can directly compete against its 5-star counterparts in terms of the sheer damage boost it offers to Destruction units in Honkai Star Rail.

A Secret Vow provides a hefty DMG boost to the wearer, and it doubles on enemies with a higher HP percentage. Since it is an accessible piece of equipment, you can superimpose it to the maximum level, further strengthening the passive.

In most cases, Blade will have lower health than a target to unleash extra damage.

Best 3-star Light Cones for Blade in Honkai Star Rail

Mutual Demise (Image via HoYoverse)

Newcomers to Honkai Star Rail will likely not have the appropriate Light Cone to equip on Blade. In that case, a 3-star option is their best bet.

The Mutual Demise is good entry-level gear for Blade, as it can increase his CRIT Rate by 12% when his HP drops below 80%. It does not necessarily boost his damage output, but having some free attributes in the early stage will make him more consistent.