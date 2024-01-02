The Path of Destruction, one of the seven Paths in Honkai Star Rail, is home to characters who are excellent at dealing damage to their adversaries. Every time an update is made, the Honkai Star Rail meta, which lists the top characters in the game, is updated slightly. Therefore, Players could ask which Path of Destruction characters are the best investments of their hard-earned resources in the current version.

This article ranks every Path of Destruction character in a tier list considering the current Honkai Star Rail meta.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail Destruction character tier list for January

The image above shows that every Honkai Star Rail Destruction unit is ranked and arranged into a tier list. Every character has been examined without using Eidolons to guarantee an impartial evaluation.

SS+ Tier

The characters in this tier are outstanding, and their excellent kits enable them to do massive damage to adversaries. The SS+ tier's Path of Destruction characters are:

Jingliu

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

The most recent 5-star character to join the Honkai Star Rail's Destruction roaster is Jingliu. Her abilities can inflict absurdly high levels of Ice damage to adversaries. Her primary means of dealing with damage is her enhanced talent, which she can obtain by building up two stacks of Syzygy.

On the other hand, Imbibitor Lunae is a character who can make a mark on the battlefield by himself. His primary means of doing damage is by applying a talent that multiplies his basic attack by three.

End-game content can be cleared far more quickly when these units are used as a squad.

S Tier

Though as strong characters, they lack the cohesion to be truly effective in battle. There is just one Destruction character available in the S tier:

Blade

Blade is one of Stellaron Hunter's members. He can deal massive damage to opponents by depleting all of his HP with the aid of his kit. His ultimate boosts his HP to 50% of his maximum HP and does wind damage to three adjacent players. He is having his first rerun banner in the current version, so anyone who missed out on him during his limited-time banner will have another chance to get him.

A Tier

Although the characters at this Honkai Star Rail tier are fine, using them to make a significant difference in battle will cost you a lot of resources. The A tier has been allocated to the following units:

Hook

Clara

Xueyi

A considerable quantity of damage can only be dealt with by A-tier and above characters. While Hook excels at dealing with DoT (Damage over Time) damage, Clara is a master at dealing damage through follow-up strikes. You will need to put together a squad that is specially designed for both units for them to finish end-game missions.

Version 1.6 introduced Xueyi, a brand-new 4-star character. She is a Destruction Path character using the Quantum element. She can do huge Quantum AoE damage, depending on her ATK stat.

B Tier

Because they are weak, B-tier characters are seen as unviable in the game's meta. This tier has the following units:

Arlan

Trailblazer

Due to their inadequate damage-dealing abilities, these characters are not as strong in Honkai Star Rail. If they want to make an impression on the battlefield, they must be part of a squad containing top Eidolons.

In the end, other characters can finish the Simulated Universe material more quickly and easily than these units, so if you're trying to maximize your resource allocation, you might not want to invest in them.

