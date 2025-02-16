Best Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Light Cones ranked

Like the limited-time characters, several 5-star signature Light Cones will be available in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Players can use their Star Rail Special Passes to roll in the respective Warp banner and acquire these gear pieces. Since all of the 5-star LCs in the forthcoming update require a huge number of rolls to acquire, being aware of the most valuable ones can come in handy when deciding on which equipment to add to one's collection.

This article ranks all Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Light Cones based on their usefulness.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Ranking the best Light Cones that will be available in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

4) Dance at Sunset

Dance at Sunset in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Dance at Sunset is Yunli’s signature Light Cone that other Destruction characters can also use. Since this 5-star character excels in unleashing counterattacks, her LC boosts its potency. Moreover, it can grant her a decent amount of CRIT DMG boost, which increases her outgoing damage by a significant amount.

Apart from a handful of characters like Blade and Xueyi, most Destruction characters cannot use counterattacks/follow-up attacks. This means, most units from the Path won’t be able to unleash Dance at Sunset’s full potential.

3) If Time Were a Flower

Tribbie and her signature Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Along with Tribbie, her signature Light Cone – If Time Were a Flower – will be released in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Like most signature LCs, this 5-star gear can be acquired from its respective gacha banner.

Currently, there are no Harmony characters that can launch follow-up attacks. Hence, most Harmony characters cannot make use of If Time Were a Flower's effect that grants all allies CRIT DMG boost. This makes Tribbie’s signature LC not as effective on most other units from the identical Path — securing it the third spot on this list.

2) Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path

Mydei and his signature Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Ranking second is Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path, Mydei’s signature Light Cone. Since his abilities scale with HP, the LC boosts his maximum HP and increases the amount of healing this Chrysos Heir receives by a significant amount.

Since there are not many Destruction characters that scale with HP in this title, most units following this Path won’t be able to use Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path’s unique effect to its full potential. This means that even if you roll for this LC without getting Mydei, the former will be handicapped when used by others.

However, since HoYoverse plans to buff old 5-stars such as Jingliu, Blade, and more, you can get Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path for Blade as this destruction character’s abilities scale with HP.

1) Night of Fright

Night of Fright in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Night of Fright is the best Light Cone you can get in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Several Abundance characters require their Ultimate to be effective. Hence, this LC is best for them as it can enhance the user’s ERR (Energy Regeneration Rate).

If you already have Huohuo or other characters — like Luocha and Lynx — following the same Path, you can add Night of Fright to your collection. It can also grant a decent amount of ATK boost to the character that receives healing from the user.

