Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update releases worldwide

HoYoverse has officially announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update, which is set to be released worldwide on February 26, 2025. Players can expect several new content from the patch, including the banners for two highly anticipated Amphoreus characters and playable events rewarding Stellar Jades.

For those willing to track the arrival of the fresh batch of content, this article presents a countdown displaying the time till the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update releases globally.

What time does Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update release worldwide?

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update is scheduled to launch globally on February 26, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The patch release will be preceded by a five-hour maintenance break, which will be announced soon. Here’s a countdown to help readers track the time until HSR 3.1 releases worldwide:

Since the update will go live simultaneously across all servers, the date and time may differ for players from different locations. For instance, Trailblazers from America will receive the update on February 25, 2025, due to time zone differences. To avoid confusion, we have listed below the livestream schedule across major regions:

America (February 25, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 7 pm

: 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 pm

Europe (February 26, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 3 am

: 3 am Central European Time (CET) : 4 am

: 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 5 am

Asia (February 26, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

What’s coming with Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream unveiled all the content that is heading to the next patch. The list below details the banners, events, and other offerings from the update:

New banners will feature Mydei (Imaginary, Destruction Path) and Tribbie (Quantum, Harmony Path) as the 5-star characters.

(Imaginary, Destruction Path) and (Quantum, Harmony Path) as the 5-star characters. Rerun banner for Yunli and Huohuo.

Light Cone banner for the featured 5-star units.

Memory's Curtain Never Falls Light Cone will be added to the Herta Shop.

" Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne " Trailblaze Mission will further the narrative of Amphoreus.

" Trailblaze Mission will further the narrative of Amphoreus. New maps- Grove of Epiphany and Janusopolis .

and . Fresh batch of events including the Holy City Appraisals and Gift of Odyssey .

and . New boss materials- Darkveil Moonlight and Harbinger of Strife .

and . New Planar Ornament sets- Bone Collection's Serene Demesne and Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

