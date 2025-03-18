Mydei vs Blade in Honkai Star Rail: How different are the two Destruction characters?

Mydei and Blade in Honkai Star Rail are the only two Destruction characters that scale solely on HP. They can sacrifice their health to deal bonus damage, have self-healing ability, and are largely classified as AoE DPS, which separates them from the rest of the DPS. While their gameplay might appear similar at a glance, one of them has a clear advantage during combat.

Ad

This article will further discuss how different Mydei and Blade are in Honkai Star Rail and determine who is the stronger Destruction character.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Mydei vs Blade in Honkai Star Rail: Destruction characters explored

Mydei’s kit explained

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s Mydei is an Imaginary DPS that excels at dealing AoE DMG. He consumes a chunk of his HP to launch attacks, which can make him quite vulnerable during combat. Thanks to his talent and Ultimate, he can restore the missing health over time.

Ad

Trending

Mydei can also taunt enemies with his Ultimate, compelling them to attack him. While the taunting mechanism can put him in danger, he can always lose some HP to accumulate charges to enter the “Vendetta” state. He can regenerate a portion of his health and take immediate action after entering the stance.

Additionally, Vendetta increases Mydei’s max HP and allows him to launch the “Godslayer Be God” follow-up attack upon reaching a certain charge point. His Shifting state basically puts him in an auto-combat mode where he cannot receive a killing blow. Instead of getting knocked down, he will charge and exit the Vendetta.

Ad

Blade’s kit explained

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade in Honkai Star Rail is a rather straightforward DPS. Yes, he drains his HP and possesses self-healing ability. However, unlike Mydei, Blade is better at managing his HP.

Ad

The latter uses Skill to enhance his Basic Attack, sacrificing some HP in the process. Blade can then use the enhanced attack for three turns at the cost of his health to deal AoE Wind DMG. He too possesses a charge mechanism, which stacks when he loses HP from any source.

At five stacks, he can unleash a follow-up attack hitting every enemy on the battlefield. The ability deals massive Wind DMG similar to his Ultimate, which, by the way, scales on his lost HP. He can heal via the follow-up attacks and can restore half his HP from Ultimate when it drops below 50%.

Ad

How Mydei beats Blade as a Destruction character in Honkai Star Rail

Mydei is the better Destruction character (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to combat strength, Mydei can deal significant DMG to enemies, rivaling some of the top-tier characters in Honkai Star Rail. Unlike Blade, he can launch his follow-up attacks more frequently, which could almost feel like auto-combat. While having less authority over a character could ruin the experience of the turn-based battle, Mydei’s nuking capability alongside knockdown resistance can successfully secure victory.

Ad

Blade fails in comparison since his damage output is underwhelming. Besides, he can resist killing blows, which makes him vulnerable against crowd control abilities. Hence, Mydei takes the cake in the Destruction character showdown.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.