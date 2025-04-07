Honkai Star Rail Castorice overview: Path, element, and playstyle explained

Castorice is a new 5-star character releasing in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. She is the second-ever character in the game to follow the path of Remembrance, and she wields the Quantum element. She is a popular character, owing to her storyline in the Amphoreus main quest and superior capabilities as a DPS unit.

This article discusses the 5-star unit Castorice's kit and her ideal playstyle in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Castorice: Path, element, and other details

Castorice is a new Remembrance unit in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As stated, Castorice is a 5-star Quantum Remembrance character in Honkai Star Rail, who can fill the role of a main DPS in specific teams. Since being introduced as an Amphoreus Chrysos Heir, she has been the subject of much discussion, mainly due to her involvement in the main storyline as someone closely associated with Death.

Let us briefly look at her kit, skills, and Memosprite:

Skill

Upon using her Skill, Castorice consumes a certain amount of HP from team members and deals Quantum DMG to targeted enemies.

Talent

When teammates lose or gain HP, Castorice gains Newbud points. Once her Newbud points are full, the 5-star character can unleash her Ultimate. Once teammates lose HP, the damage dealt by both Castorice and her memosprite increases. When the memosprite is on the field, Castorice cannot gain any further Newbud points, and any HP loss/gain is converted to HP for the memosprite.

Additionally, when players have Castorice on their accounts (not necessarily in their teams), she can prevent teammates from immediately dying, as long as they receive healing or shielding within the next turn.

Ultimate

After using her Ultimate, Castorice summons her memosprite Netherwing and advances its action by 100%. She also creates her own territory called "Lost Netherland", within which all enemies have decreased All-Type RES. Once Netherwing is summoned, allies inflict increased damage for a specific number of turns.

Memosprite Skill

Castorice's memosprite Netherwing has two skills. The first skill lets it deal Quantum DMG to enemies based on the character's max HP, while the second skill lets Netherwing consume its own HP to inflict Quantum DMG on enemies multiple times.

Memosprite Talent

When Netherwing is on the field and a teammate's HP is lowered to 1, the former will consume 500% more of its own HP to deal damage to enemies. Additionally, when Netherwing disappears from the field, it deals six instances of Quantum DMG to enemies and restores a certain portion of HP for all teammates (scaling off Castorice's max HP).

Honkai Star Rail Castorice: Ideal playstyle

Castorice can be played in different ways, depending on the players (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Castorice's kit is mainly focused around her memosprite, which deals incredible amounts of damage, her ideal gameplay style involves summoning and keeping Netherwing on-field for the maximum time. You should keep the following things in mind while using this 5-star character:

You can use Castorice's memosprite in either of two ways: let Netherwing take its turns normally (using Skill #1), or use up all of Netherwing's HP in one go (using Skill #2) so that it disappears from the field while dealing massive damage to enemies.

If you own Tribbie and pair her up with Castorice, you can safely 'explode' Netherwing whenever its turn arrives, as the constant team HP loss/gain will be enough for the character to charge her Ultimate up every turn.

If you keep using up Netherwing's HP all at once so that it 'explodes' and disappears, make sure you stack as many buffs as possible on Castorice before Netherwing can take its turn.

The more HP you can siphon to Netherwing, the more its overall damage output will be, so use Castorice with a good healer who can keep replenishing the HP your teammates will lose (Gallagher is a great free-to-play option).

Letting Netherwing take its turns is a good playstyle if you are in a long-drawn battle, as the damage output is very consistent. However, it might take more cycles to finish a battle. Alternatively, 'exploding' Netherwing will deal a lot of frontloaded damage, but you will need well-built healers to keep up with the constant HP drain.

Also read: Is Castorice worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates, and guides.

