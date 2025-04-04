Is Castorice worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

Castorice, the brand-new 5-star character, is set to debut in the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update. She is the second limited-time Remembrance unit who will join the title’s ever-increasing character roster after Aglaea. Since Castorice is a new DPS character, players might wonder if they should use their Jades to obtain this unit when her banner releases.

If you are looking for a good damage dealer, then yes, you should pull for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail 3.2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Castorice’s pull value in Honkai Star Rail 3.2

As most players know, Castorice treads on the Remembrance Path. This means she can summon a memosprite when engaged in a fight. Depending on what these memosprites can do, the character/summoner gets categorized. Since Castorice’s memosprite, Netherwing, can deal an absurd amount of damage, the character is classified as a DPS unit.

Since Castorice is a Remembrance DPS unit, players can easily build her as the stats she needs are almost identical to Aglaea. Besides, all of her ascension materials can be farmed before HSR version 3.2 releases. This allows players to pre-farm everything before her debut.

Should you pull Castorice in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

Castorice in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

When Honkai Star Rail 3.2 becomes available, you should pull for Castorice. If you missed the opportunity to add Aglaea to your collection and are looking for a Remembrance DPS unit that can help you complete various end-game activities, then Castorice is the character for you.

Castorice can be placed in several Hypercarry team compositions, especially if they feature characters like Tribbie, Sunday, and Remembrance MC. Moreover, she can consume her allies’ HP to empower her attacks to deal an exceptional amount of damage.

Besides that, Castorice possesses a Passive ability that will work even if the character is not on your current team. Utilizing this, all allies that receive a killing blow will not get knocked down as the downed action gets delayed. This alone makes this character worth the Jades.

Moreover, Castorice is extremely free-to-play friendly. Hence, you don’t need to pull for her signature Light Cone and save the Passes for the upcoming characters.

