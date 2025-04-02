Castorice kit in Honkai Star Rail: Skill, Ultimate, and other abilities explained

Castorice is one of the featured 5-star units of the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update, and she is a DPS capable of dealing AoE Quantum DMG during combat. Thanks to the Remembrance Path, she can summon a memosprite to launch powerful attacks on enemies. Her talent further prevents allies from getting knocked down, which is a useful feat to have during intense battles.

This article further explains Castorice's kit in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Castorice kit explained

Castorice in Honkai Star Rail hails from the Remembrance Path, so she will call her summon in combat to deal damage. The following section further details her kit:

Basic ATK and Skill

Basic ATK : Upon activating her Basic ATK, Castorice deals AoE Quantum DMG to enemies.

: Upon activating her Basic ATK, Castorice deals AoE Quantum DMG to enemies. Skill : She consumes a percentage of all her allies’ current HP and deals damage to designated enemies based on her health.

: She consumes a percentage of all her allies’ current HP and deals damage to designated enemies based on her health. Enhanced Skill: Castorice consumes her team’s HP and uses Netherwing to launch a joint attack based on her health.

Ultimate

This ability summons the Netherwing memosprite and advances its action by 100%. At the same time, it creates Territory “Lost Netherland,” which decreases the target’s All-Type RES. If the damage boost effect from Castorice’s talent is active, the effect extends to Netherwing.

The summon gets a certain amount of SPD and spawns with a set max HP equal to a certain percentage of max Newbud points. The memosprite despawns after specific turns or if it loses all of its HP.

Talent

Castorice gains a Newbud point when allies lose HP. She can launch her Ultimate at max points. Netherwing and Castorice’s damage further increases when her teammates lose health. Newbud points cannot be gained when Netherwing is active, and the points will increase the memosprite’s health bar.

After obtaining Castorice or when she is in a team, her Talent will grant the following effects in battle:

All allies that receive a killing blow will enter the "Lunar Cocoon" state.

In "Lunar Cocoon" delay, downed characters can take normal actions.

The effect is discarded if they receive healing or a shield.

Technique

Upon using Technique, Castorice enters the Netherveil state for a certain duration. While the effect is active, enemies are unable to approach Castorice, and attacking them will commence a battle. The technique will summon Netherwing, advance its action, and deploy Lost Netherland Territory.

The Netherwing memosprite has some specific skills and talents, which are listed below:

Netherwing’s Skill

Skill 1 : Deals Quantum DMG based on Castorice’s Max HP.

: Deals Quantum DMG based on Castorice’s Max HP. Skill 2: Netherwing consumes its own HP to deal Quantum DMG to all enemies. The skill can be activated multiple times.

Netherwing’s Talent

Talent 1 : Netherwing acts as a backup for allies. The memosprite consumes its HP when a teammate's health drops to 1.

: Netherwing acts as a backup for allies. The memosprite consumes its HP when a teammate's health drops to 1. Talent 2 : Netherwing increases all allies’ DMG when it is summoned.

: Netherwing increases all allies’ DMG when it is summoned. Talent 3: When Netherwing disappears, it deals an instance of Quantum DMG and restores HP.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

