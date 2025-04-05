Best Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Light Cones ranked

Alongside the limited 5-star characters, their signature Light Cones will also become available in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. While the Warp banners are live, players can select the respective one and pull in it to get their hand on the LC they want. Since several Light Cones will be available in HSR version 3.2, players might get confused when choosing the best possible one.

Ad

In this article, we will be ranking each of the Light Cones that will be available in Honkai Star Rail 3.2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion. Anaxa’s signature Light Cone won’t be included in this list, as the developers haven’t revealed its unique effect. It will be added to this list later when Hoyoverse discloses the details about this gear.

Ranking Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Light Cones

5) Long Road Leads Home

Ad

Trending

Long Road Leads Home (Image via HoYoverse)

Long Road Leads Home is Fugue’s signature Light Cone that can be acquired during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2. If you already have Fugue or are thinking of getting her when her banner goes live, this LC is an excellent choice.

Ad

There aren't many Nihlity characters that scale with Break Effect. Hence, if you end up getting Long Road Leads Home without pulling for Fugue, you might not be able to use the Light Cone to its full potential. Because of that, we decided to place this gear in the fifth spot.

4) Those Many Springs

Those Many Springs (Image via HoYoverse)

Jiaoqiu’s signature 5-star Light Cone, Those Many Springs, is a decent piece of gear to get in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. It can easily boost the wearer’s EHR (Effect Hit Rate) while also allowing their allies, especially the DPS units, to deal additional damage.

Ad

Because of how versatile Those Many Springs’ unique effect is, many Nihility characters can utilize it to its full potential. Moreover, if you have Jiaoqiu or are thinking of getting him, then you can get this Light Cone.

3) Baptism of Pure Thought

Baptism of Pure Thought (Image via HoYoverse)

While it may be surprising, Dr. Ratio’s signature Light Cone, Baptism of Pure Thought secures the third place on this ranked list. The gear grants a significant amount of CRit DMG to its wearer, especially when the targeted enemy has a decent amount of debuffs on them.

Ad

Moreover, Baptism of Pure Thought also boosts the wearer’s FUA (Follow-up Attack) damage. Since several FUA characters in HSR follow the Hunt Path, you can use it on any of them without losing any value. If you already have Dr. Ratio in your Collection, then this Light Cone can be pretty useful.

2) Along the Passing Shore

Along the Passing Shore (Image via HoYoverse)

Along the Passing Shore, Acheron’s signature 5-star Light Cone ranks second on this list. The gear grants a decent amount of CRIT DMG to its wearer and allows them to inflict a unique debuff on enemies when attacking them. The enemies affected by this unique effect will receive extra damage.

Ad

If you already have Acheron in your collection, investing in Along the Passing Shore will be exceptionally beneficial for you, as the gear will boost the unit’s damage by a significant margin.

1) Make Farewells More Beautiful

Make Farewells More Beautiful (Image via HoYoverse)

Make Farewells More Beautiful is one of the best Light Cones that you can get in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. This gear will be available alongside Castorice’s character banner. Since Make Farewells More Beautiful is a Remembrance LC, it buffs both the character and their memosprite.

Ad

When equipped by a Remembrance character, the unit will be able to deal extra damage and get a decent amount of HP boost. Since the memosprite’s HP scales with their summoner, the HP boost will help the former to get a bit more health.

Besides that, Make Farewells More Beautiful also grants the ability to ignore a part of the opponent’s DEF when attacking them.

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.