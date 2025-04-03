Is Make Farewells More Beautiful worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

When the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2 goes live, Castorice’s 5-star Light Cone, Make Farewells More Beautiful, will be featured in a Warp banner. Since it's a gacha LC, players must spend their saved-up Stellar Jades/Star Rail Special Passes to add this gear to their collection. That said, players might wonder if this new Light Cone is worth obtaining or not.

Yes, you should pull for Make Farewells More Beautiful in Honkai Star Rail 3.2, especially if you are thinking of getting Castorice.

Note: This article is subjective and takes into account the writer’s opinion.

The unique effect of Make Farewells More Beautiful in Honkai Star Rail 3.2 and why you should pull it

When you equip Make Farewells More Beautiful on a Remembrance character, it will grant the following effect to its wearer:

Engrave (Unique Effect): Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 30%. When the wearer or their memosprite loses HP during their own turn, the wearer gains “Death Flower,” which allows the wearer and their memosprite to ignore 30% of the target’s DEF when dealing DMG, lasting for 2 turns. When the wearer’s memosprite disappears, advances the wearer’s action by 12%. This effect can only trigger up to 1 time, and the trigger count resets every time the wearer uses Ultimate.

If you are pulling for Castorice when the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update drops, you should get Make Farewells More Beautiful as well. The Light Cone is tailor-made for this 5-star character and can easily enhance the unit’s kit.

Even if you are not pulling for Castorice, this Light Cone can be equipped on Remembrance characters who specialize in dealing damage. The Light Cone allows its user to ignore 30% of the adversary's DEF, allowing Remembrance DPS characters to deal a significant amount of damage to them. Furthermore, since the wearer of this LC can easily trigger the 30% DEF ignore, they can keep this effect active at all times.

Hence, if you have enough Jades or Special Passes to obtain Make Farewells More Beautiful during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail, you should get it even if you are not pulling for Castorice.

