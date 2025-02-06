Honkai Star Rail has officially introduced characters from the Path of Remembrance following the version 3.0 update. Aglaea, being one of the strongest candidates from the roster, has certainly intrigued fans with her unique gameplay and combat strength. As such, players would want to pair her with proper teammates to unleash her true potential.

This article discusses some of the best characters to team with Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Honkai Star Rail characters to team with Aglaea

1) Sunday

Sunday (Image via HoYoverse)

Sunday in Honkai Star Rail is a dedicated support for characters from the Remembrance Path. Hit kit comprises neutral buffs that can bolster the combat potential of allies and their summons. Hence, you can expect to deal massive damage with Aglaea and her memosprite with Sunday on the team.

Trending

For those wondering, Sunday can increase an ally's CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG. He can also increase Energy Regeneration and advance their actions forward. Aglaea, with her high ultimate cost and SPD requirement, can certainly benefit from the specified buff.

2) Remembrance Trailblazer

Remembrance Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

Very few HSR characters are as versatile as the Remembrance Trailblazers. They have the ability to manifest Mem, the special memosprite, capable of unleashing true damage based on a target’s excess energy. With Aglaea having the highest energy cost in the game, she enables Mem to unleash massive damage throughout the battle.

Besides, the memospite can mark Aglaea, advancing her actions forward, while also offering bonus CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG. This will empower the attacks of the 5-star unit during battle.

3) Huohuo

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo is arguably the best sustainer for Aglaea’s team in Honkai Star Rail. The latter is more than capable of restoring the entire team’s health and can also increase their ATK and Energy Regeneration.

It is the buffering ability Huohuo that Aglaea will benefit the most from. The energy regeneration in particular will help recharge her Ultimate, through which she can enter the Supreme Stance, the primary source of her damage.

4) Robin

Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

Robin is among the few characters that can completely advance a teammate’s turn during combat. Hence, you can pair her with Aglaea and another support to create a premium team composition. If that wasn’t enough, Robin can increase all allies’ Attack, making their abilities more lethal during combat.

Furthermore, she can passively increase CRIT DMG of the entire squad while boosting their DMG. Aglaea is currently the strongest character in the game, and she could reach her peak potential with Robin by her side.

5) Tingyun

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s Tingyun is the only character worthy of teaming with Aglaea. Tingyun can provide Energy and DMG bonuses to an ally via her ultimate. She can also use her Skill to increase the ATK of any teammate for three turns.

Since Aglaea requires energy and has the ability to take multiple turns, she can make the most of Tingyun’s supportive capabilities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.