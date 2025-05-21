Honkai Star Rail: How to defeat Sky Titan boss

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 continues the Flame-Chase Journey in Amphoreus. This quest series, which began in version 3.0, has seen Trailblazers battling various Titans and collecting their Coreflames. In the 3.3 update, players will begin The Fall at Dawn's Rise quest and start the search for Aquila, the Sky Titan.

Towards the end of the quest, players will arrive at the top of "Cloudedge Bastion Ruins" Eye of Twilight, where they must face the Sky Titan. Like the other Titans, Aquila is a formidable boss in both power and appearance. This encounter becomes a weekly boss fight, with its materials required for leveling up new characters Hyacine and Cipher, and potentially others in the future.

Follow this guide to learn how to defeat the Sky Titan boss in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Sky Titan boss fight guide: Weaknesses, attacks, and mechanics explained

How to unlock Sky Titan boss in Honkai Star Rail

Echo of War: Sky Titan boss (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the "Eye of Twilight" Aquila boss fight, you must complete Poet, Speak of the Sky Through Me (II), a part of The Fall at Dawn's Rise quest. During the quest, you will face Aquila twice. After defeating it and finishing the quest, the weekly boss fight becomes available.

Weakness of Sky Titan and its summons in Honkai Star Rail

Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky and its summons (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Sky Titan boss fight, you will face Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky and its four summons:

2× Daythunder Ravens

Twig of Hundred Eyes

Shoot of Hundred Eyes

Weaknesses:

Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky : Physical, Ice, Quantum

: Physical, Ice, Quantum Daythunder Raven : Physical, Wind, Quantum

: Physical, Wind, Quantum Twig of Hundred Eyes : Physical, Ice, Quantum

: Physical, Ice, Quantum Shoot of Hundred Eyes: Physical, Ice, Quantum

Like other weekly bosses, Aquila has three phases. The first two involve the above enemies. In the third phase, Aquila is consumed by the Black Tide and transforms into Decimator, Karma of Daythunder, Eye of Twilight. At this stage, it summons:

Languid Ethmoid Bone : Weak to Physical, Quantum, Imaginary

: Weak to Physical, Quantum, Imaginary Dried Lacrimal Bone: Weak to Physical, Quantum, Imaginary

Based on its weaknesses, Quantum, Physical, and Ice DPS characters are among the best to use against the Sky Titan.

Sky Titan's mechanics and Hyacine's buffs explained

The Sky Titan manipulates Amphoreus’ atmosphere, and this is reflected in its abilities.

Phase 1: Temperature Mechanic

First phase (Image via HoYoverse)

The Titan raises the temperature of the battlefield, inflicting Burn damage on your characters. However, this effect also boosts your team's outgoing damage. Each time a character or enemy takes a turn, the temperature rises, increasing burn damage and the damage bonus. Because of this, a healer is recommended over a shielder.

Phase 2: Thundercloud Mechanic

Second phase (Image via HoYoverse)

In this phase, the battlefield features a Thundercloud meter instead of Temperature. Thundercloud does not deal DoT, but it allows the Sky Titan to unleash a powerful strike after a few turns. You can reduce Thundercloud stacks by defeating its summons. Reducing the stacks to zero breaks the Titan's weakness, allowing you to deal heavy damage.

Phase 3: Black Tide Mechanic

Third phase (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the most difficult phase. The Sky Titan becomes corrupted, and a Black Tide bar appears both on the battlefield and in the action order. As it fills, the Titan's attack power increases. When the Black Tide attacks in the action order, it inflicts Rot, reducing your characters' max HP for the rest of the fight. The only way to reduce the Black Tide bar is to defeat the two summons.

Hyacine's support skill (Image via HoYoverse)

During this phase, Hyacine’s support comes into play. Her skill grants Flamechase and Eagerness buffs, which boost your characters’ max HP and provide healing, helping counteract the effects of Rot.

Best teams for fighting Sky Titan in Honkai Star Rail

Team for Sky Titan (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on Aquila's weaknesses and mechanics, here are some recommended team comps:

Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance MC (or Ruan Mei), Hyacine (or Gallagher)

The Herta, Anaxa, Tribbie, Linghsa (or Gallagher)

Blade, Tribbie, Jade, Linghsa (or Gallagher)

Yunli, Robin, Sunday, Huohuo

Sky Titan isn’t the most difficult weekly boss if you have modern DPS units like Castorice or The Herta. Even with older characters, understanding its mechanics will make the fight manageable.

