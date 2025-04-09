After the much anticipated debut of the new 5-star Remembrance Character Castorice’s release in Honkai Star Rail, players can now pull for the unit from the respective banner. When Trailblazers are done building the unit, they need an appropriate team composition featuring characters that synergize with this DPS, especially the healers.

Ad

In this article, we detail the best healers for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Best healers you can pair with Castorice in Honkai Star Rail

Since Castorice scales with health and can consume her allies’ HP, it's a no-brainer that she needs a good healer to accompany her. Here are some of the best healers you can get in Honkai Star Rail to pair with Castorice:

Ad

Trending

Gallagher

Gallagher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In HSR version 3.2, the best healer you can pair with Castorice is Gallagher. This 4-star healer can heal his allies using his Skill and Ultimate. Additionally, when Gallagher inflicts Besotted on the enemies, any of his allies attacking those adversaries will regenerate a certain amount of HP.

Ad

Since the healing from the Besotted state also replenishes adjacent allies’ HP, it proves to be more valuable for Castoice. On top of his Skill’s healing, this on-hit HP regeneration helps the newly released 5-star to gain an absurd amount of Newbud charge.

Luocha

Luocha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

After Gallagher, Luocha is the second-best healer for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail. Similar to the former, this unit can also grant on-hit healing to his allies through his Passive Talent. Since this healing also replenishes the adjacent allies’ HP, Luocha can effectively heal every unit in the team.

Ad

That said, the only downside of using Luocha is that he doesn’t generate as much Newbud charge as Gallagher. Hence, if you want to maximize each unit’s effectiveness of your Castorice team, we recommend using Gallagher over the aforementioned 5-star.

Huohuo

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

If you don’t want to use either of the abovementioned healers, Huohuo is a viable option, too. Although she doesn’t feature the on-hit healing mechanic, the amount of Newbud charge she can generate in a single healing burst is much higher than them.

Ad

If you are not getting Luocha for free from the Stellar Convergence Store, then Huohuo is a good alternative if you pulled for her during the previous Honkai Star Rail patch.

Besides the abovementioned healers, characters such as Lingsha and Bailu can be paired with Castorice.

For more Honkai Star Rail articles, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.