Honkai Star Rail 3.2 events schedule (First half)

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update is packed with events. As usual, the patch will be split into two phases, Phase One and Two. During the first phase, a brand new character, Castorice, and several old characters will be available. Alongside the characters, Trailblazers will be able to participate in various events and acquire a hefty amount of Stellar Jades as rewards.

This article details every event that will go live during the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.2.

All events that will be released in the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.2

First-half Warp banners (From April 9 to April 30, 2025)

Castorice's banner in Honkai Star Rail 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.2 will feature several characters and Light Cones. They are listed in the following section:

Characters

5-star: Castorice (Quantum, Remembrance)

(Quantum, Remembrance) 5-star: Acheron (Lightning, Nihility)

(Lightning, Nihility) 5-star: Fugue (Fire, Nihility)

(Fire, Nihility) 5-star: Jiaoqiu (Fire, Nihility)

(Fire, Nihility) 4-star: Lynx (Quantum, Abundance)

(Quantum, Abundance) 4-star: Pela (Ice, Nihility)

(Ice, Nihility) 4-star: Gallagher (Fire, Abundance)

Light Cones

5-star: Make Farewells More Beautiful (Remembrance)

(Remembrance) 5-star: Along The Passing Shore (Nihility)

(Nihility) 5-star: Long Road Leads Home (Nihility)

(Nihility) 5-star: Those Many Springs (Nihility)

(Nihility) 4-star: Good Night and Sleep Well (Nihility)

(Nihility) 4-star: Boundless Choreo (Nihility)

(Nihility) 4-star: Post-Op Conversations (Abundance)

Festive Gifts (April 9, 2025)

The Festive Gifts event (Image via HoYoverse)

When Honkai Star Rail 3.2 begins, the Festive Gifts event will become available. Similar to the Gift of Odyssey, this one is a log-in event that will grant Trailblazers a total of 20x Star Rail Special Pass.

Star Rail WORLD (From April 9 to May 19, 2025)

Star Rail WORLD event in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Star Rail WORLD is the second anniversary event that will be released alongside the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update. While participating in this event, Trailblazers have to play various mini-games and level up their exhibitions to acquire the associated rewards.

Upon completing Star Rail WORLD, you can acquire the following items:

1200x Stellar Jades

1x Tracks of Destiny

1x Self-Modeling Resin

1x The Great Cosmic Enterprise Light Cone

Seal Slammers (From April 11 to May 19, 2025)

The Seal Slammers event (Image via HoYoverse)

Seal Slammers is the flagship event of HSR version 3.2. During the event, Trailblazers will participate in a competition with their baby seal to become victorious. Upon defeating all opponents, players will be able to claim the following rewards:

1x Self-Modeling Resin

2x Tracks of Destiny

1400x Stellar Jades

Traveler’s Guide

Companion Bubbles

Morning Starlight (From April 28 to May 19, 2025)

The Morning Starlight event (Image via HoYoverse)

Morning Starlight is another event that will be released on April 28, 2025. During the event, Traiblazers must complete various challenges to obtain the following items:

500x Stellar Jades

Traveler’s Guide

Relic Remains

1x Tracks of Destiny

Planar Fissure 300% (From April 23 to May 5, 2025)

The Planar Fissure 300% event will commence on April 23, 2025. While it is active, players farming Planar Ornaments from the Divergent Universe will be able to get triple rewards on every completion. However, the number of times players can claim triple rewards is limited.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates on this title.

