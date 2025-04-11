Honkai Star Rail: How to defeat Pollux, Netherwing Husk, Ferry of Souls

After appearing in Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail, Trailblazer will soon find themselves joining hands with the Chrysos Heirs and embarking on the Flame-Chasenb Journey to defeat Titans and claim their coreflames. In Honkai Star Rail version 3.2, players will head to "Dragonborn City" Styxia in search of the Death Titan, Thanatos.

Towards the end of your journey, you will face Pollux, Netherwing Husk, Ferry of Souls. This is an undead dragon boss you must defeat to progress the main quest. Outside of the quest, Pollux, Netherwing Husk, Ferry of Souls can also appear in endgame modes like Memory of Chaos. Defeating Pollux can be quite difficult if you do not understand how the boss’s mechanics work.

Follow this guide to learn how to defeat Pollux, Netherwing Husk, Ferry of Souls in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Pollux boss fight guide: Weaknesses, attacks, and mechanics explained

Pollux attacking The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

Pollux, Netherwing Husk, Ferry of Souls is a main boss in Honkai Star Rail, weak to three elements: Wind, Quantum, and Imaginary. This boss summons enemies called the Long Arms of Sorrow, who share a health pool with the main dragon body and can have three weaknesses out of the following four: Lightning, Wind, Quantum, and Imaginary.

Pollux's AOE wave attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Pollux and its summons use typical attacks like other main bosses in Honkai Star Rail, such as single-target and AoE attacks. However, what makes the fight truly difficult is its special damage type called Atrophy DMG, which ignores shields and drains your characters’ HP. For this reason, Preservation characters become more or less useless against Pollux, Netherwing Husk, Ferry of Souls.

To Die in Aromatic Pain attack inflicts Indulging Slumber effect (Image via HoYoverse)

After a few turns, Pollux will use the To Die in Aromatic Pain attack and enter the “Fragrance of Death” state. This will cause Pollux to deal massive damage to all characters on your team, reduce their HP to 1, and inflict them with “Indulging Slumber.”

After receiving this non-fatal attack, all your characters will take their turns next. To restore HP, you must use a healer character or attack Pollux to reduce the “Desperate Bubble.” Unfortunately, lowering the “Desperate Bubble” charge barely heals your characters. Moreover, relying on “Desperate Bubble” to heal characters afflicted with “Indulging Slumber” will cause Pollux to take less damage.

The Pollux boss forces you to run a healer on your team. By healing your teammates to above nearly 50% HP, you can remove the “Indulging Slumber” status effect and begin dealing full damage to Pollux. However, if you do not remove the “Indulging Slumber” effect, Pollux will deal high extra damage to afflicted characters, likely resulting in them dying.

Best tips to defeat Pollux in Honkai Star Rail

Once you understand the mechanics behind Pollux’s attacks, the fight becomes much easier. Here are some simple tips to help you beat Pollux, Netherwing Husk, Ferry of Souls in Honkai Star Rail:

1) Add a healer to your party

Preservation characters are useless against Pollux (Image via HoYoverse)

Preservation characters, especially Aventurine, have long been among the best sustainers in Honkai Star Rail. However, since Pollux’s attacks bypass shields and mitigation, using a shielder is counterproductive. Running a healer is essential. Gallagher, Lingsha, and Luocha are among the best sustain characters to use against Pollux.

2) Focus on removing the “Indulging Slumber” effect

Use healer against Pollux to remove Indulging Slumber (Image via HoYoverse)

After a few turns, Pollux inflicts your party with the “Indulging Slumber” effect. Characters affected by this debuff will deal significantly less damage. The only way to remove it is by healing characters to over 50% HP.

When your characters are afflicted, you should prioritize healing them instead of attacking. If you have a single-target healer like Luocha or Gallagher, you may consider healing your main DPS and letting them continue attacking. If you do not remove the “Indulging Slumber” effect or break the boss’s Weakness Bar, Pollux will trigger a powerful nuke attack that can wipe your team.

3) Characters that benefit from HP fluctuations work best against Pollux

Castorice is best against Pollux in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Pollux’s HP-draining mechanic makes it an ideal boss for HP-fluctuating characters like Castorice, Blade, and Mydei. Among them, Castorice is the best choice. She uses HP fluctuation in her team to recharge her Ultimate and summon Netherwing.

When Pollux uses To Die in Aromatic Pain against Castorice’s team and reduces their HP to 1, it helps her recharge her Ultimate. Similarly, Mydei and Blade also gain stacks from Pollux’s HP-draining attacks. Conveniently, Pollux shares the same weaknesses as Castorice, Blade, and Mydei’s elements.

