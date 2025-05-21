Best Light Cones for Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail

Building Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail can be challenging since she boasts the most unique kit compared to other Remembrance characters. Yes, she can summon Memosprite, but they collaborate to heal allies and buff their HP. The summon can also deal quite a bit of damage with follow-up attacks, which makes the duo a versatile companion for various teams.

This article lists some of the best Light Cones for Hyacine in HSR for those who want to unleash her peak combat potential.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Image via HoYoverse)

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky is featured as the signature option for Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail. Hence, you can expect to get the best result from the LC. For starters, it offers 18% SPD to the wearer.

When the character uses Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, the Light Cone consumes all allies' HP equal to 1% of their current health and inflicts an instance of DMG. The damage will scale on the wearer's memosprite and is amplified up to 250% of the target's total HP consumed after the next attack.

The LC further boosts the DMG taken by all enemies by 18% for two turns when the memosprite uses their skill. Hyacine's signature option clearly eases her into the role of a sub-DPS by increasing her overall damage output. The extra SPD will help her take turns frequently and offer more healing to the entire squad.

Memory's Curtain Never Falls

Memory's Curtain Never Falls (Image via HoYoverse)

The Memory's Curtain Never Falls is the 5-star alternative for Hyacine’s signature option. This Remembrance Light Cone from the Herta Shop increases the wearer's SPD by 6%. It further boosts the ally's damage by 8% after the equipper uses their skill.

The extra SPD will help Hyacine proactively combat targets while improving her healing amount. The buffs to teammates further establish her support role.

Best 4-star Light Cone for Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail

Victory In a Blink

Victory In a Blink (Image via HoYoverse)

The Victory In a Blink is the only 4-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail worth equipping on Hyacine. The LC offers 12% CRIT DMG to the wearer. When their memosprite uses an ability on an ally target, their DMG will be increased by 8% for three turns.

What makes Victory In a Blink a sought-after option is the accessibility. You can obtain it from the Light Cone Manifest store. Not to forget, the passive effects will be doubled at the max Superimposition level.

Best 3-star Light Cone for Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail

Shadowburn

Shadowburn (Image via HoYoverse)

The 3-star Light Cones aren’t recommended for building characters in HSR. However, you can equip the Shadowburn on Hyacine if your account lacks the aforementioned options. The LC will generate a Skill Point and 12 Energy for the wearer when they summon memosprite for the first time.

