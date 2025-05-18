Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Archer and Saber character kits

The Honkai Star Rail community is anticipating version 3.4 more than any other patch, as it will introduce Archer and Saber from the Fate universe to the playable roster. Fans of both franchises are also curious about how exactly their gameplay will be integrated with the existing roster. Thanks to leaks from credible sources like Shiroha and Luna, players know the core mechanics of Archer and Saber’s kits.

The Fate character banners will drop a few days after the update goes live. However, HoYoverse will likely showcase their abilities in the upcoming livestream. This article further discusses the latest leaks about Archer and Saber character kits in HSR.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Archer and Saber kit crumbs leaked

The Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab will make Archer and Saber playable. Hence, their kit must align with HoYoverse's turn-based combat system. Leaks from Shiroha and Luna disclose the character's core gameplay mechanics for the community.

According to the leakers, Archer will be a traditional hypercarry unit that will likely scale on Attack and critical stats. As a follower of The Hunt Path, he is expected to burn skill points to unleash massive single-target damage. If the leaks prove true, players would want to pair Archer with Sparkles. She can frequently generate Skill Points for the entire squad.

In contrast, Saber has been confirmed to be a Wind character from the Destruction Path. Fans have already seen her Ultimate animation in a preview shared by HoYoverse. Shiroha has disclosed that Saber will receive an enhanced Skill based on the number of Ultimates used by allies.

It is worth noting that these mechanics may change in the final version of the characters. Regardless, many players will recruit them for their teams. Archer, in particular, will be given out for free to commemorate the Fate collab. As for the special banner, it will be available on July 11, 2025.

