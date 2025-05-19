5 reasons to get Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail

Players are getting excited over Hyacine’s release in Honkai Star Rail as she is debuting in a couple of days on May 21, 2025. She is the newest sustainer following the Remembrance Path, who can also deal a substantial amount of damage with her summon. As she is a new sustainer, Trailblazers might wonder if they should pull her or not.

Ad

For those wondering, this article will list five reasons why players should get Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail 3.3.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

Reasons why you should get Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail version 3.3

1) Best sustainer for the current meta-defining DPS units

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Judging by Hyacine's kit in Honkai Star Rail, she is the perfect pair for the current meta-defining DPS characters. She can heal all of her allies simultaneously to make sure they survive the fight. As for the current meta-defining DPS unit, Castorice, Hyacine is probably the best sustainer for her, as the latter’s healing allows the former to summon her memosprite more frequently. This allows Castorice to deal significantly more damage every time she acts.

Ad

Trending

Besides that, Hyacine can also deal a decent bit of damage by utilizing her summon, Ica, helping the DPS unit out a little.

2) Can be used in team compositions featuring dissimilar playstyles

Hyacine can replace Aventurine in FUA teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides HP-scaling teams, Hyacine can also be used in FUA team compositions in Honkai Star Rail. Since her heals are more than enough to keep the DPS units alive, you can easily tackle most end-game activities. Moreover, Hyacine can launch attacks on the adversaries by working together with Ica to deal a substantial amount of damage.

Ad

Those who do not possess Aventurine can pull for Hyacine, as she is a decent alternative.

3) Good character design

Hyacine and her memosprite Ica (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides the abovementioned reasons, you should get Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 as her character design/animations are one of a kind. While her model is exceptionally beautiful, her memosprite, Ica, steals the show due to how adorable it is. Just like Mem, players will be able to see Ica’s animations when she fights against various opponents, which is more than enough reason to get the character after she debuts.

Ad

4) Low chances of getting powercrept

Apocalyptic Shadow, one of the end-game activities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As Hyacine is a new character in Honkai Star Rail, she will likely be relevant in the meta for a long time. Since there are not many sustainers in this title, this Remembrance unit will definitely be useful in various activities, especially the end-game ones.

Ad

Additionally, the developers, HoYoverse, tend to change the end-game activities’ modifiers when they reset, catering towards the newly released character. Hence, during the upcoming AS, Pure Fiction, and MoC resets, Hyacine will be exceptionally useful.

5) Hyacine can heal and deal damage simultaneously

Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Although most sustainers in Honkai Star Rail can deal damage and heal their allies simultaneously, they don't stand a chance against Hyacine. Her healing capabilities are off the charts, and the amount of damage she can deal depends on how much HP she has healed. Hence, if she healed an absurd amount of HP, Ica will deal that much damage.

Ad

If you are looking for a character that can heal and deal damage consistently, Hyacine is the one you should be getting in Honkai Star Rail.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda’s Star Rail hub for more updates and news related to this title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.