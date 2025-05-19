Honkai Star Rail 3.3 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 preload is officially available, allowing players to download all necessary files ahead of the update on May 21, 2025. This feature ensures quick access to the new patch once it goes live. However, the storage requirement for the installation will vary from 2.9 GB to 80 GB, depending on one's device.

Ad

This article explores the HSR 3.3 preload size and method for all platforms.

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 preload for all platforms

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

HoYoverse made the preload feature for the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update available on May 19, 2025, across PC, PlayStation, Android, and iOS devices. Here are the file sizes for each of the platforms:

PC: 9.5 GB

9.5 GB Android and iOS: 2.9 GB

2.9 GB PlayStation: 80 GB

After the final installation, the patch is expected to expand to 19 GB on PC and 12 GB on mobile devices. It is worth noting that the file size will vary based on the voice-over expansion package you’ve installed.

Ad

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 preload guide for all platforms

Version 3.3 preload preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream showcased the new content coming with the update. Preload the files by following these steps to access them quickly:

Ad

How to preload HSR 3.3 on PC

Boot up the HoYoPlay launcher on your PC and pick HSR from the list if you have multiple games installed.

Find the Pre-Install Icon beside the Start button and click on it. This will open a pop-up window revealing the Resource Package Size and total storage requirement.

Once you click the Download button, the launcher will automatically download the files to commence the preload.

How to preload HSR 3.3 on mobile

Ad

Launch the game on your mobile device and navigate to the login screen.

You can find the Pre-Download Resource Icon located in the bottom right corner of the screen. Click on it to open the pop-up window showing the storage requirement.

Press Confirm to download the patch files.

Follow the specified steps to successfully preload HSR 3.3 for Android and iOS devices. If any resource fails to integrate during the process, the missing file will be downloaded. However, you cannot launch the game on mobile devices with the download running in the background.

Ad

How to preload HSR 3.3 on PlayStation

PlayStation has an automated method for preloading patches. Launch HSR, and it will download the necessary files, provided you have sufficient storage available.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.