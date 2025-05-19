Honkai Star Rail 3.3 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 preload is officially available, allowing players to download all necessary files ahead of the update on May 21, 2025. This feature ensures quick access to the new patch once it goes live. However, the storage requirement for the installation will vary from 2.9 GB to 80 GB, depending on one's device.
This article explores the HSR 3.3 preload size and method for all platforms.
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 preload for all platforms
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
HoYoverse made the preload feature for the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update available on May 19, 2025, across PC, PlayStation, Android, and iOS devices. Here are the file sizes for each of the platforms:
- PC: 9.5 GB
- Android and iOS: 2.9 GB
- PlayStation: 80 GB
After the final installation, the patch is expected to expand to 19 GB on PC and 12 GB on mobile devices. It is worth noting that the file size will vary based on the voice-over expansion package you’ve installed.
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 preload guide for all platforms
The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream showcased the new content coming with the update. Preload the files by following these steps to access them quickly:
How to preload HSR 3.3 on PC
- Boot up the HoYoPlay launcher on your PC and pick HSR from the list if you have multiple games installed.
- Find the Pre-Install Icon beside the Start button and click on it. This will open a pop-up window revealing the Resource Package Size and total storage requirement.
- Once you click the Download button, the launcher will automatically download the files to commence the preload.
How to preload HSR 3.3 on mobile
- Launch the game on your mobile device and navigate to the login screen.
- You can find the Pre-Download Resource Icon located in the bottom right corner of the screen. Click on it to open the pop-up window showing the storage requirement.
- Press Confirm to download the patch files.
Follow the specified steps to successfully preload HSR 3.3 for Android and iOS devices. If any resource fails to integrate during the process, the missing file will be downloaded. However, you cannot launch the game on mobile devices with the download running in the background.
How to preload HSR 3.3 on PlayStation
PlayStation has an automated method for preloading patches. Launch HSR, and it will download the necessary files, provided you have sufficient storage available.
Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.