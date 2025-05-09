Honkai Star Rail 3.3 release date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has announced that Honkai Star Rail 3.3 will be released globally on May 21, 2025. The update will bring exciting content like the sky city from Amphoreus, fresh character banners, and more. The patch will further the narrative via "The Fall at Dawn's Rise" Trailblaze Mission.

Players will look forward to summoning Hyacine and Cipher, the upcoming characters. This article will help them track the HSR 3.3's global release with a universal countdown.

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 release schedule and countdown

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update is scheduled to release on May 21, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will be preceded by a five-hour maintenance, which will be announced shortly.

Players will likely want to track the update as it introduces two unique 5-star characters to the playable roster. However, the timing will vary based on their location, given that the update rolls out simultaneously across all servers.

To help them avoid any confusion due to the time difference, we have listed the HSR 3.3 release schedule time across major regions here:

America (May 20, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (May 21, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (May 21, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

The countdown below displays the time until the version 3.3 update releases worldwide:

What’s new in version 3.3?

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream has unveiled all the contents from the next patch. Here's the brief overview of what the update is all about:

New banners featuring Hyacine and Cypher , along with their signature Light Cones.

and , along with their signature Light Cones. The Herta and Aglaea will be featured on the rerun banner.

and Aglaea will be featured on the rerun banner. "The Fall at Dawn's Rise" Trailblaze Mission will further the narrative.

Aquila, the Sky Titan will be added as the new weekly boss.

will be added as the new weekly boss. New events and updates to the Divergent Universe: Protean Hero.

New Relic sets- Warrior Goddess of the Sun and Thunder Wavestrider Captain

