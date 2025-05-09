Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

HoYoverse has unveiled everything coming to the game in the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Livestream that took place on May 9, 2025. From new characters to events and story content, the upcoming patch will be jampacked with plethora that Trailblazers will be able to enjoy. The update is set to go live on May, 21, 2025 for Asia, and May 20 for the European and American servers.
This article will provide you with a summary of all the important details from the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream.
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Livestream Overview
New characters
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Hyacine and Cypher will be the two new characters whom you will be able to add to your roster during the 3.3 update. Both the characters have been part of the ongoing Amphoreus chapter of Star Rail, and with the upcoming patch they will finally be playable. Hyacine will a Remembrance character with the Wind element while Cypher will be Nihility with Quantum.
Lightcones
Two new Lightcones will be added to the game that were announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Livestream:
- Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky: Hyacine's Best-in-Slot
- Lies Dance on the Breeze: Cypher's Best-in-Slot
Banners
The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Livestream also revealed the banners for both the phases of the update.
Phase 1
- 5-stars: Hyacine, The Herta
- 4-stars: Natasha, Serval, Misha
Phase 2
- 5-stars: Cypher, Aglaea
- 4-stars: Qingque, Sushang, Xueyi
Every 5-star character will also get their featured Lightcone alongside their banners during the update.
Story update
As was announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Livestream, the ongoing Amphoreus storyline will receive its latest chapter titled, The Fall at Dawn's Rise. This new story will also bring a new area and a new boss that you will be able to challenge to obtain Trace materials.
New Boss
Two new bosses will be added to the game with the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update. Aquila, the Sky Titan will be added as a weekly boss that you will be able to challenge to obtain the Trace Material, Daythunder Anamnesis.
The Shadow of Deepshef will be an overworld boss that you will be able to defeat and obtain the Invasive Clot material that will be used to upgrade certain characters.
New Events
Like prior updates, the upcoming 3.3 patch will also receive several new game modes that you will be able to enjoy and obtain rewards from. The flagship game-mode of this update is called Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King, which is a revamped version of a previous event.
Besides this, the following event will also be available during the patch:
- Trace 'n' Drift
A new update to the Divergent Universe: Protean Hero will also be added with the patch.
Rewards and Codes
The following codes were revealed during the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream:
- WS25K4Y4C5ET: 100 Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits
- GT34K5Z4U4EX: 100 Stellar Jades and 5 Traveler's Guides
- SAJ4KLZLDMW3: 100 Stellar Jades and 4 Refined Aether
Additionally, the upcoming patch will also giveaway 10x Golden Star Rail Passes as part of a login event.
New Relic Sets
Two new Relic Sets will be added with the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update:
- Warrior Goddess of the Sun and Thunder
- Wavestrider Captain
Quality-of-life updates
HoYoverse announced the following QoL updates in the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream:
- Inventory Cap for the Relic Storage increased to 3000
- The Red Notification Reminder in the game will be optimized to not appear as often when swapping devices.
Version 3.3 will be live on May 20, 2025, with Hyacine being featured in the first phase of the update.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.