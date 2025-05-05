Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream codes release date and time

Honkai Star Rail has officially announced the date and time for the Version 3.3 Special Program, titled "The Fall at Dawn's Rise," on the game's official X page. The Special Program is scheduled to premiere on May 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8).
During the livestream, HoYoverse will unveil new characters, main quests, events, and other features set to arrive in the HSR Version 3.3 update. Alongside this content, HoYoverse will share three Version 3.3 livestream redeem codes, offering 300 Stellar Jades and several other rewards.
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream redeem code rewards, release date, time, and countdown
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream will be broadcast on the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels on May 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). This stream will introduce Trailblazers to two new playable characters, Hyacine and Cipher, along with other details about the Version 3.3 update.
During the stream, HoYoverse will release three redeem codes that feature the following rewards:
- TBA: 100 Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits
- TBA: 100 Stellar Jades and 5 Traveler's Guides
- TBA: 100 Stellar Jades and 4 Refined Aether
Check back on the day of the stream to find the updated Honkai Star Rail livestream codes listed here.
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream codes release time and countdown
The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Special Program will go live on May 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Since the game has a global player base, many fans might be unsure about the exact timing.
Below is a countdown and a list of regional timings:
America
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 9, 2025, at 4:30 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 9, 2025, at 5:30 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 9, 2025, at 6:30 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 9, 2025, at 7:30 am
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): May 9, 2025, at 12:30 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 9, 2025, at 1:30 pm
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 9, 2025, at 2:30 pm
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): May 9, 2025, at 5:00 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): May 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): May 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 9, 2025, at 8:30 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): May 9, 2025, at 8:30 pm
How to redeem HSR 3.3 redeem codes
Once the codes are live, players can redeem them either through the official HSR website or directly in the game:
Official HSR website
- Go to the official HSR redeem code page.
- Log in to your HoYoverse account.
- Select your server.
- Enter the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 redeem code.
- Click the Redeem button.
In-game method
- Open Honkai Star Rail on your preferred device.
- Enter the game.
- Go to the Menu and click the triple dots next to your profile name.
- Click on Redemption Code option.
- Paste the HSR 3.3 livestream code and hit Confirm.
The redeem codes will be active for only 24 hours after the livestream ends. Be sure to claim them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on rewards.
