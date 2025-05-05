Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse will conduct the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream to unveil the banners, events, and fresh content coming with the next patch. The "The Fall at Dawn's Rise" Special Program is scheduled to premiere globally on May 9, 2025. During the telecast, the host will also showcase the gameplay of Hyacine and Cipher, the 5-star characters confirmed to arrive in version 3.3.

Trailblazers can also look forward to redeeming three special codes containing free Stellar Jades, Credits, and other resources. This article will further discuss the HSR 3.3 livestream schedule for major time zones and present a countdown timer to track the premiere.

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream schedule and countdown

According to the official announcement, the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream will air on May 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The local airtime for the premiere will change for players worldwide. To avoid confusion, we have presented below the HSR 3.3 livestream date and time for major regions:

America (May 9, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 4:30 am

: 4:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 5:30 am

: 5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 6:30 am

: 6:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (May 9, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 12:30 am

: 12:30 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 1:30 pm

: 1:30 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:30 pm

Asia (May 9, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : 5 pm

: 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 8:30 pm

: 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

Also read: Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab Saber: Path, element, animation, and release date

The universal countdown below will further help readers track the time until the version 3.3 livestream airs globally:

Once the timer reaches zero, viewers can tune into the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the telecast unveil the exciting content for the next update. Trailblazers might want to stick around for the special codes dispatched at certain points during the livestream. They can be redeemed to acquire the following rewards:

300x Stellar Jades

50,000 Credits

5x Traveler's Guide

4x Refined Aether

The livestream codes have a short expiration window, so players are advised to activate them quickly to avoid missing out on the goodies. The rewards will be sent to their account via the in-game mailing system.

