The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update was released on April 8, 2025, and it introduces two new 5-star characters to the game: Castorice and Anaxa. Players can summon either of them using the game's main gacha currency, Stellar Jades. While Stellar Jades can be accumulated in several ways, using redeem codes is the easiest method.
On that note, this article lists all Honkai Star Rail 3.2 redeem codes currently active in the RPG.
All active redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 3.2
Here is a list of all Honkai Star Rail 3.2 redeem codes active during the month of April 2025:
- FIGHTWELLMYDEI: Golden Honeycake x 2, Traveler's Guide x 3
- DBKMW7MA6XB3: Stellar Jade x 50, Credits x 10,000
- IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS: Stellar Jade x 60, Fuel x 1
- STARRAILGIFT: Stellar Jade x 50, Traveler's Guide x 2, Bottled Soda x 5, Credits x 10,000
It is recommended that you use all the above-mentioned codes as soon as possible, as they tend to expire after a certain period. This article will be updated throughout version 3.2 as more codes are released and older ones expire.
How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail
Redemption codes in HSR can be exchanged for rewards via two different methods. While one of them requires you to log into the game, the other one lets you use the codes on any browser.
How to redeem in-game
Here's how to use the codes from within the game:
- Boot up HSR on any platform.
- Go to the Pause menu.
- Tap on the triple-dot button (...) beside the username.
- Select the Redemption Code option to open a dialog box.
- Paste the code in the given space and press Confirm.
- Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.
How to redeem from the official website
Alternatively, you can exchange the redeem codes on any web browser via the following steps:
- Go to the official HoYoverse code page.
- Log in using your in-game account.
- Select the correct server and confirm the username.
- Paste the code in the box and press Redeem.
- Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.
