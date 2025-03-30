honkai star rail next and current banners

Honkai Star Rail is a popular turn-based RPG from HoYoverse featuring a cast of more than 65 playable characters. While some are permanently available on the standard gacha banner, called Stellar Warp, others show up on the limited-time event banners periodically. Moreover, the signature Light Cones of these characters also change along with them every 21 days.

This article will provide details about the current and upcoming gacha banners in Honkai Star Rail that will help players plan their summons.

Honkai Star Rail: Current event banners

During the second half of the ongoing Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update (released on March 19, 2025), players can summon Mydei and Huohuo from the limited-time event banners.

Arlan, Xueyi, and Natasha have also received a rate-up on Mydei and Huohuo's banners, thus increasing the chances of summoning them.

As for the Light Cone banner, it features Mydei and Huohuo's signature Light Cones along with some 4-star options.

Here's everything available on the current HSR banners:

Limited-time Character Event Warp banner:

Mydei (5-star Imaginary Destruction)

(5-star Imaginary Destruction) Huohuo (5-star Wind Abundance)

(5-star Wind Abundance) Arlan (4-star Lightning Destruction)

(4-star Lightning Destruction) Xueyi (4-star Quantum Destruction)

(4-star Quantum Destruction) Natasha (4-star Physical Abundance)

Light Cone Event Warp banner:

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path (5-star Destruction)

(5-star Destruction) Night of Fright (5-star Abundance)

(5-star Abundance) A Secret Vow (4-star Destruction)

(4-star Destruction) Perfect Timing (4-star Abundance)

(4-star Abundance) Memories of the Past (4-star Harmony)

Also read: List of all Honkai Star Rail redeem codes released this month

Honkai Star Rail: Next event banners

The new banners will be arriving on April 9, 2025, during the first half of version 3.2 following the conclusion of the current banners, They will be offering Castorice, Fugue, Jiaoqiu, and Acheron as the featured 5-star characters.

HoYoverse has announced that Pela, Lynx, and Gallagher will be the rate-up 4-stars on the next banners.

Aside from that, the signature Light Cones of the featured 5-star characters will also become available during that period.

Let's look at all the upcoming banners coming to HSR:

Limited-time Character Event Warp banner:

Castorice (5-star Quantum Remembrance)

(5-star Quantum Remembrance) Fugue (5-star Fire Nihility)

(5-star Fire Nihility) Jiaoqiu (5-star Fire Nihility)

(5-star Fire Nihility) Acheron (5-star Lightning Nihility)

(5-star Lightning Nihility) Pela (4-star Ice Nihility)

(4-star Ice Nihility) Lynx (4-star Quantum Abundance)

(4-star Quantum Abundance) Gallagher (4-star Fire Abundance)

Light Cone Event Warp banner:

Make Farewells More Beautiful (5-star Remembrance)

(5-star Remembrance) Long Road Leads Home (5-star Nihility)

(5-star Nihility) Those Many Springs (5-star Nihility)

(5-star Nihility) Along the Passing Shore (5-star Nihility)

(5-star Nihility) Good Night and Sleep Well (4-star Nihility)

(4-star Nihility) Post-Op Conversation (4-star Abundance)

(4-star Abundance) Boundless Choreo (4-star Nihility)

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.

