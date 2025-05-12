All Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Light Cones ranked

Alongside 5-star characters, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 patch is scheduled to introduce four Light Cones, including rerun ones. Like most signature weapons, Trailblazers can pull them from their respective gacha banners when the items go live. As the upcoming patch features multiple Light Cones to choose from, some players may wonder which ones they should get.

This article ranks every Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Light Cone so players will know which one to get.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the writer’s opinion.

Ranking every Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.3

4) Time Woven Into Gold

Time Woven Into Gold (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Ranking fourth on this list is Time Woven Into Gold. Since Aglaea is scheduled to receive a rerun banner in Honkai Star Rail 3.3, players will be able to pull for this item alongside her. If you already have or are planning to roll the Remembrance unit, you should get the Light Cone.

Besides Aglaea, you cannot use this Light Cone on other units treading on the identical path. This means it will be a waste of Jades if you decide to pull for this LC when you don't have Aglaea.

3) Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Image via HoYoverse)

Like Time Woven Into Gold, Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky is another Remembrance Light Cone that you cannot really use on other characters besides Hyacine. This is why we rank this item third. The gear helps its wearer deal extra damage by consuming a part of all allies’ HP whenever they trigger their Skill, Ultimate, or Basic ATK.

While Hyacine primarily excels in healing, the Light Cone boosts Ica’s damage-dealing capabilities. Therefore, you can somewhat use it on other Remembrance units. Castorice cannot make sure of the item since it also boosts the wearer’s SPD. However, you should consider getting it if you are going to pull for Hyacine when her limited-time gacha banner debuts.

2) Into the Unreachable Veil

Into the Unreachable Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

When The Herta’s rerun banner goes live, Into the Unreachable Veil will become available to all players. While you may not have The Herta in your collection, you can still pull for the Light Cone since the item is viable on other Erudition units. It can grant the wearer a passive CRIT Rate and ability damage boost, which is useful in most activities, especially the end-game ones.

Moreover, if the character that has this Light Cone equipped consumes 140 or more Energy when activating Ultimate, they will receive an extra Skill Point. Hence, you can use Into the Unreachable Veil on any CRIT-scaling Erudition characters that deal damage through Skill or Ultimate.

1) Lies Dance on the Breeze

You should get Lies Dance on the Breeze in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The best Light Cone to get during Honkai Star Rail is Lies Dance on the Breeze. The gear can boost the wearer’s SPD and make enemies vulnerable to damage simultaneously. When paired with Cipher, the character can deal substantial damage to enemies.

Moreover, as most Nihility units excel in making their opponents vulnerable to their allies’ attacks, you can equip this Light Cone on most characters following the aforementioned Path. Hence, it makes sense to get the LC even if you are not pulling for the unit.

