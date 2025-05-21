Honkai Star Rail’s Hyacine is among the few playable units who have a highly versatile kit. Although she follows the Remembrance Path, her kit contains follow-up attacks, healing proficiency, and HP buffs, which can heavily benefit various teams in the game. That said, there are a few characters that can make the most of her kit.

This article further discusses some of the best teammates for Hyacine in HSR.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best teammates for Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Castorice

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Castorice in Honkai Star Rail is a force to be reckoned with, as she can inflict massive damage to enemies in an AoE. Her attacks consume allies' HP, so having Hyacine on the team can make a difference. The latter can restore their health while increasing the amount of damage her summon can inflict on a target.

Besides, Hyacine can boost the max HP of all allies in her “After Rain” state. Castorice’s Doomshriek summon can leech more health from the team to unleash massive nukes.

2) Tribbie

Tribbie (Image via HoYoverse)

Like Castorice, Tribbie is an HP-scaling 5-star character in the game. However, she leans more towards the support role following the Harmony Path. This holy maiden can trap enemies in a zone, compelling them to take increased damage from all sources.

Hence, she can indirectly empower Hyacine's attacks. Not to forget, Tribbie can boost their All-Type RES PEN, which allows their abilities to ignore an enemy's defense. In contrast, her HP-scaling Ultimate will benefit from Hyacine's buffs.

3) Mydei

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

Those who’ve summoned Mydei in Honkai Star Rail have finally found a dedicated sub-DPS with Hyacine joining the playable roster. The former is a Destruction character that sacrifices his HP to strike down targets with greater force. As such, he will need all the healing and extra health Hyacine has to offer during combat.

Yes, Mydei’s auto attack can be annoying to manage. However, Hyacine can consistently prevent him from incurring fatal blows when engaging with opponents. She can also cleanse the Mydei against targets that can suppress him with debuffs.

4) Remembrance Trailblazer

Remembrance Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Remembrance Trailblazer is arguably the strongest version of the main characters. They are capable of dealing True DMG on targets and offer various buffs to allies. While you may not use their enhancements on Hyacine, they will still want to co-exist in a team to improve the combat potential of DPS characters.

Remembrance Trailblazer is also a free character, which makes them an accessible companion.

5) Blade

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail's Blade was a powerful hypercarry despite his limitations, which required him to trade health for charges. However, he has lost his foothold in the meta with HoYoverse adding stronger DPS characters. Hyacine can help him regain some of his former glory.

Blade can use the extra HP offered by the Remembrance character to deal massive damage. He can fight alongside Castorice as a sub-DPS, while Hyacine heals him. Blade will also receive a buff in version 3.4, which could improve his pick rates in the end-game challenges.

