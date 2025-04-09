Best teammate for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail

Castorice in Honkai Star Rail is a highly coveted 5-star unit from the Remembrance Path capable of unleashing massive Quantum DMG with her summons. However, her entire kit scales on HP, so players might find it challenging to pair her with a teammate. Thankfully, the game features some neutral buffers and exceptional healers that can assist the summoner in combat.

Ad

This article further discusses some of the best teammates for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail.

What are the best teammates for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Tribbie

Tribbie (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie is arguably the best support unit for Castorice’s teams in Honkai Star Rail for multiple reasons. The former consistently offers RES PEN, which is a direct damage buff for the DPS and her summon. Tribbie further compels targets to receive extra damage, making them vulnerable to Castorice’s already powerful attacks.

Ad

Trending

Not to forget, Tribbie can also deal massive AoE DMG, can frequently launch follow-up attacks, and use an array of accessible Light Cones, all of which make her a powerful companion.

2) Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei (Image via HoYoverse)

A neutral support unit like Ruan Mei is an ideal teammate for Castorice in HSR given her HP scaling kit. Like Tribbie, Ruan Mei grants a hefty RES PEN to all allies, causing their attacks to ignore a target’s resistance. The buff will also apply to Castorice’s summon that deals massive Quantum DMG.

Ad

Netherwing can launch multiple instances of attacks, meaning it can shred through the enemy’s Toughness. Pair it with Ruan Mei’s Weakness Break Efficiency buff to consistently stagger enemies.

3) Remembrance Trailblazer

Remembrance Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Remembrance Trailblazers in Honkai Star Rail have become a staple teammate for other characters from their Path, and Casotrice is no exception. The MC is equipped with the ability to summon Mem and use it to assist other allies on the team. Mem can advance a teammate's turn and cause their attacks to trigger an instance of True DMG.

Ad

This offensive property will significantly increase the overall damage output of both Castorice and her summon.

4) Gallagher

Gallagher (Image via HoYoverse)

Castorice drains HP from the entire team to fuel Netherwing’s damage, so a healer is a necessity for her team. Gallagher can step up for the task since he can consistently replenish allies’ health and also deal a fair amount of damage whenever necessary. Since he is an accessible 4-star character, you can acquire his Eidolons to increase his healing potential and unlock the cleanse ability.

Ad

5) Luocha

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha is available for free during the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 anniversary, and you might want to get him for Castorice’s team. He is an ardent healer who also possesses the ability to cleanse allies and can prevent them from taking fatal blows with his auto-healing ability. Luocha can also deploy a field, enabling Castorice to restore HP while dealing damage.

Just build him with high Energy Regen to spam his Ultimate, which can remove buffs from the enemies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.