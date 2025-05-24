Honkai Star Rail Legend of the Galactic Baseballer Demon King event guide

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update has introduced the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King event, where Trailblazers can participate to win a hefty amount of Stellar Jades and a free 4-star unit. They will be rewarded after completing combat challenges across six planets. Players get to pick trial characters, weapons, and accessories to tackle the enemies present in each stage of the event.

This article further discusses everything there is to know to complete the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer Demon King event in HSR.

Honkai Star Rail Legend of the Galactic Baseballer Demon King event duration and requirements

Meeting Giovanni at Golden Hour (Image via HoYoverse)

The Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King event in Honkai Star Rail is available from May 21 to June 30, 2025. It will be unlocked by default once you've completed the An Andalusian Monkey Trailblaze Continuance Mission. Finality's Vision feature can be used at Trailblaze Level 21 to access the contents without the pre-requirements.

However, you must talk to Giovanni in Penacony's Golden Hour and complete the tutorials to access the core challenges of the event.

How to complete Legend of the Galactic Baseballer Demon King event in Honkai Star Rail

Tackle combat stages

Create teams to tackle the combat stages (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King event, you must tackle combat challenges across six planets. The stages boast battle phases with different difficulty levels and enemy waves. Points will be allocated depending on the number of targets you defeat within a limited number of cycles.

During the event, subsequent stages will be locked. To unlock them, you must achieve a specific score on the previous planet. It is worth noting that the opponents will scale based on your current Trailblaze Level. Thankfully, you can use trial characters to tackle them.

Upgrade Weapons and Accessories

Upgrading Weapons and Accessories (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeating enemies will grant experience, which will further increase your Team Level. This will let you access the Team Bonus effect of the corresponding stage. You can also choose a random Weapon or Accessory when your Team Level increases.

Weapons deal direct damage to opponents, while Accessories provide various buffs. Legendary Weapons are created when you combine these two tools, provided they are compatible with the resonance method. You can further evolve them to create Twin or Esteemed Weapons.

Purchase upgrades with Raccoon Gold Coins

You can earn Raccoon Gold Coins by defeating enemies in each stage. Defeating Demon King's Minions drops a treasure containing the currency, Weapons, and Accessories. The Raccoon Gold Coins must be spent on the Cosmic Store to purchase more upgrades that will strengthen your team.

Rewards

Here are the total rewards you can obtain from Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King event:

1x Self-Modeling Resin

1,420x Stellar Jade

2x Tracks of Destiny

440x Relic Remains

42x Traveler's Guide

33x Refined Aether

56x Lost Crystal

42x Seedling of Manas

235,000 Credit

Free 4-star character

