Honkai Star Rail 3.3 first phase events schedule

In every patch, HoYoverse introduces several new events, and the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update isn't an exception. As usual, the update will be split into two phases, with each featuring several events that players will be able to participate in to acquire various rewards, including the premium currency, Stellar Jades.

For those wondering, this article takes a look at the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 first phase events.

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.3 event that is scheduled to debut in the first phase

Trending

Story/Trailblaze Mission “The Fall at Dawn’s Rise” (Becomes available after Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drops)

Expand Tweet

As usual, the developers, HoYoverse, will release a new Trailblaze Mission for all players. Trailblazers can complete the mission to continue their journey in Amphoreus and get a decent amount of Stellar Jades.

Gacha banners (From May 21, 2025, to June 11, 2025)

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 first half characters and Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

When Honkai Star Rail 3.3 commences, players will receive the first set of limited-time Warp banners. As per the official announcement, players will be able to pull for the following characters until the first half of the said patch expires:

Hyacine (New 5-star Remembrance unit) – Wind

The Herta (Rerun 5-star Erudition unit) – Ice

Misha (Featured 4-star Destruction unit) – Ice

Serval (Featured 4-star Erudition unit) – Lightning

Natasha (Featured 4-star Abundance unit) – Physical

As for the Light Cones that players can obtain in HSR version 3.3’s first half, they are:

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (New 5-star Light Cone) – Remembrance

Into the Unreachable Veil (Rerun 5-star Light Cone) – Erudition

Make the World Clamor (Featured 4-star Light Cone) – Erudition

Shadowed by Night (Featured 4-star Light Cone) – The Hunt

Day One of My New Life (Featured 4-star Light Cone) – Preservation

Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King (Flagship event) (Will be available from May 21, 2025, to June 30, 2024)

Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King (Image via HoYoverse)

Among all the events, Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King is the flagship one in the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 patch. Similar to most flagship events, this one features a significant amount of rewards.

Here are all the rewards you can get from this event in HSR version 3.3:

Self-Modeling Resin

Tracks of Destiny 2x

Stellar Jades 1420x

Fateful Crossings: Galactic Baseballer

Profile avatar

Traveler’s Guide

Divergent Universe: Protean Hero update (May 21, 2025)

In Honkai Star Rail version 3.3, Divergent Universe will get a content update. The new update will come with a new reward tracker featuring various rewards, including:

Tracks of Destiny 1x

Stellar Jades 660x

Relic Remains

Tears of Dreams

Recurring events

Besides the new events, several old events will make an appearance during the first half of HSR version 3.3:

Gift of Odyssey (May 21, 2025)

Planar Fissure (June 3, 2025)

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.