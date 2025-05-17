Honkai Star Rail 3.3 first phase events schedule

In every patch, HoYoverse introduces several new events, and the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update isn't an exception. As usual, the update will be split into two phases, with each featuring several events that players will be able to participate in to acquire various rewards, including the premium currency, Stellar Jades.
For those wondering, this article takes a look at the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 first phase events.
Every Honkai Star Rail 3.3 event that is scheduled to debut in the first phase
Story/Trailblaze Mission “The Fall at Dawn’s Rise” (Becomes available after Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drops)
As usual, the developers, HoYoverse, will release a new Trailblaze Mission for all players. Trailblazers can complete the mission to continue their journey in Amphoreus and get a decent amount of Stellar Jades.
Gacha banners (From May 21, 2025, to June 11, 2025)
When Honkai Star Rail 3.3 commences, players will receive the first set of limited-time Warp banners. As per the official announcement, players will be able to pull for the following characters until the first half of the said patch expires:
- Hyacine (New 5-star Remembrance unit) – Wind
- The Herta (Rerun 5-star Erudition unit) – Ice
- Misha (Featured 4-star Destruction unit) – Ice
- Serval (Featured 4-star Erudition unit) – Lightning
- Natasha (Featured 4-star Abundance unit) – Physical
As for the Light Cones that players can obtain in HSR version 3.3’s first half, they are:
- Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (New 5-star Light Cone) – Remembrance
- Into the Unreachable Veil (Rerun 5-star Light Cone) – Erudition
- Make the World Clamor (Featured 4-star Light Cone) – Erudition
- Shadowed by Night (Featured 4-star Light Cone) – The Hunt
- Day One of My New Life (Featured 4-star Light Cone) – Preservation
Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King (Flagship event) (Will be available from May 21, 2025, to June 30, 2024)
Among all the events, Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King is the flagship one in the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 patch. Similar to most flagship events, this one features a significant amount of rewards.
Here are all the rewards you can get from this event in HSR version 3.3:
- Self-Modeling Resin
- Tracks of Destiny 2x
- Stellar Jades 1420x
- Fateful Crossings: Galactic Baseballer
- Profile avatar
- Traveler’s Guide
Divergent Universe: Protean Hero update (May 21, 2025)
In Honkai Star Rail version 3.3, Divergent Universe will get a content update. The new update will come with a new reward tracker featuring various rewards, including:
- Tracks of Destiny 1x
- Stellar Jades 660x
- Relic Remains
- Tears of Dreams
Recurring events
Besides the new events, several old events will make an appearance during the first half of HSR version 3.3:
- Gift of Odyssey (May 21, 2025)
- Planar Fissure (June 3, 2025)
