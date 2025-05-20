Honkai Star Rail 3.3 redeem codes

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update, released on May 21, 2025, has introduced a plethora of content for Trailblazers, including two new 5-star characters. Both Hyacine and Cipher from Amphoreus are featured on the limited-time banners, and players can only acquire them by spending Stellar Jades.
Although the currency is limited, HoYoverse offers players other resources for free via fresh redemption codes in every patch. The current update is no different, so this article will discuss all the active redeem codes in HSR 3.3 and their rewards.
All active redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 3.3
Below are the redeem codes that are active during the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 patch:
- FAREWELL: Stellar Jade x60, Fuel x1
- IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS: Stellar Jade x60, Fuel x1
- STARRAILGIFT: Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x4, Bottled Soda x5, 50,000 Credits
It is worth noting that some of these codes have a short expiration window. Hence, we advise players to redeem them quickly to avoid missing out on the rewards.
How to redeem codes Honkai Star Rail 3.3
Redeeming any active Honkai Star Rail code is quite straightforward. You can either use the official webpage via a browser or the option within the in-game Pause menu. Here are the detailed steps for both procedures:
How to redeem on official website
- Open the official code redemption website.
- Log in to your account using the proper credentials.
- Pick a server if the webpage doesn’t detect one already.
- Insert the active code in the dialogue box.
- Click on the Redeem button to obtain the rewards.
- Repeat the specified steps for the remaining codes.
How to redeem in-game
- Launch HSR from any device and log in to your account.
- Once the character appears on the screen, hit the Pause button. This will bring up the menu.
- Click on the button denoted with three dots next to the account details.
- Choose Redemption Code from the list of options.
- By now, you should have a pop-up window on your screen where you can insert the redeem codes.
- Use the same steps for the remaining codes.
Once you redeem any code using one of the aforementioned methods, the rewards will be dispatched directly to your account via the in-game mailing system. Click on the envelope icon inside the Pause menu and click on the claim button to transfer the goodies to your inventory.
