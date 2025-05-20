Honkai Star Rail 3.3 early patch notes: New characters, Light Cones, Relic sets, and more

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update, which is launching on May 21, 2025, will bring new content, such as new banners and relic sets. HoYoverse conducted a livestream before the patch release to unveil everything it has in store. Speaking of which, players will be excited about the new featured 5-star characters from Amphoreus, namely Hyacine and Cipher.
For those who've skipped all the announcements and official showcases, this article offers the early patch notes for Honkai Star Rail 3.3.
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 early patch notes
New characters and Light Cones
As mentioned, the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 banner has brought Hyacine and Cipher to the playable roster. Their playstyles are quite different despite hailing from Amphoreus. Hyacine is proficient at healing allies and can summon a memosprite to launch follow-up attacks. In contrast, Cipher employs debuffs to weaken targets before nuking them.
Here are all the banner characters from version 3.3:
Phase 1
- Hyacine (5-star): Wind, Remembrance Path
- The Herta (5-star): Ice, Erudition Path
- Serval (4-star): Lightning, Erudition Path
- Natasha (4-star): Physical, Abundance Path
- Misha (4-star): Ice, Destruction Path
Phase 2
- Cipher (5-star): Quantum, Nihility Path
- Agalea (5-star): Lightning, Remembrace Path
- Xueyi (4-star): Quantum, Destruction Path
- Sushang (4-star): Physical, The Hunt Path
- Qingque (4-star): Quantum, Erudition Path
The patch will also feature the signature Light Cones of the new 5-star characters:
- Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Hyacine’s signature option)
- Lies Dance on the Breeze (Cipher’s signature option)
New story quest and map
The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update will feature a Trailblaze Mission titled “The Fall at Dawn's Rise.” During the quest, players will visit the Eye of Twilight, an area located above the skies in Amphoreus. They will also unlock the Fortress of Dome and Cloudedge Bastion Ruins map in the process.
New Relic sets
These are the two new Relic sets from patch 3.3:
- Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder: This set is dedicated to Hyacine. It increases the wearer’s SPD and CRIT DMG when they heal an ally.
- Wavestrider Captain: This Relic set offers CRIT DMG to the wearer. The character gains an ATK stat when they are a target of an ally’s ability.
New materials and bosses
The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream has showcased two new bosses from the patch. Aquila, the Sky Titan, will be available at the Echo of War domain. Defeat the entity to obtain the trace material called Daythunder Anamnesis.
Players can also battle the Shadow of Deepshef boss in the overworld to obtain Invasive Clot, which is a character ascension material.
Events and gamemodes
Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King is the flagship event in version 3.3, which will be available after the update on May 21, 2025. Participants can expect to snag hefty rewards and a free 4-star unit by completing the objectives. In terms of game mode, Divergent Universe: Protean Hero will receive updates to its blessing system.
Here are other events featured in the patch:
- Trace 'n' Drift
- Planar Fissure
- Garden of Plenty
- Gift of Odyssey
Quality-of-life features
Here are the QoL changes and updates from version 3.3:
- The Relic storage limit will be increased to 3000.
- Repeated red notifications when switching devices will be reduced to prevent visual clutter.
