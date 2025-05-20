Honkai Star Rail 3.3 early patch notes: New characters, Light Cones, Relic sets, and more

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update, which is launching on May 21, 2025, will bring new content, such as new banners and relic sets. HoYoverse conducted a livestream before the patch release to unveil everything it has in store. Speaking of which, players will be excited about the new featured 5-star characters from Amphoreus, namely Hyacine and Cipher.

Ad

For those who've skipped all the announcements and official showcases, this article offers the early patch notes for Honkai Star Rail 3.3.

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 early patch notes

New characters and Light Cones

Hyacine and Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 banner has brought Hyacine and Cipher to the playable roster. Their playstyles are quite different despite hailing from Amphoreus. Hyacine is proficient at healing allies and can summon a memosprite to launch follow-up attacks. In contrast, Cipher employs debuffs to weaken targets before nuking them.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the banner characters from version 3.3:

Phase 1

Hyacine (5-star): Wind, Remembrance Path

(5-star): Wind, Remembrance Path The Herta (5-star): Ice, Erudition Path

(5-star): Ice, Erudition Path Serval (4-star): Lightning, Erudition Path

(4-star): Lightning, Erudition Path Natasha (4-star): Physical, Abundance Path

(4-star): Physical, Abundance Path Misha (4-star): Ice, Destruction Path

Phase 2

Cipher (5-star): Quantum, Nihility Path

(5-star): Quantum, Nihility Path Agalea (5-star): Lightning, Remembrace Path

(5-star): Lightning, Remembrace Path Xueyi (4-star): Quantum, Destruction Path

(4-star): Quantum, Destruction Path Sushang (4-star): Physical, The Hunt Path

(4-star): Physical, The Hunt Path Qingque (4-star): Quantum, Erudition Path

The patch will also feature the signature Light Cones of the new 5-star characters:

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Hyacine’s signature option)

(Hyacine’s signature option) Lies Dance on the Breeze (Cipher’s signature option)

Ad

New story quest and map

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update will feature a Trailblaze Mission titled “The Fall at Dawn's Rise.” During the quest, players will visit the Eye of Twilight, an area located above the skies in Amphoreus. They will also unlock the Fortress of Dome and Cloudedge Bastion Ruins map in the process.

New Relic sets

These are the two new Relic sets from patch 3.3:

Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder : This set is dedicated to Hyacine. It increases the wearer’s SPD and CRIT DMG when they heal an ally.

: This set is dedicated to Hyacine. It increases the wearer’s SPD and CRIT DMG when they heal an ally. Wavestrider Captain: This Relic set offers CRIT DMG to the wearer. The character gains an ATK stat when they are a target of an ally’s ability.

Ad

New materials and bosses

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream has showcased two new bosses from the patch. Aquila, the Sky Titan, will be available at the Echo of War domain. Defeat the entity to obtain the trace material called Daythunder Anamnesis.

Players can also battle the Shadow of Deepshef boss in the overworld to obtain Invasive Clot, which is a character ascension material.

Events and gamemodes

The flagship event from version 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King is the flagship event in version 3.3, which will be available after the update on May 21, 2025. Participants can expect to snag hefty rewards and a free 4-star unit by completing the objectives. In terms of game mode, Divergent Universe: Protean Hero will receive updates to its blessing system.

Ad

Here are other events featured in the patch:

Trace 'n' Drift

Planar Fissure

Garden of Plenty

Gift of Odyssey

Quality-of-life features

Here are the QoL changes and updates from version 3.3:

The Relic storage limit will be increased to 3000.

Repeated red notifications when switching devices will be reduced to prevent visual clutter.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.