Everything new in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update

HoYoverse has unveiled everything that will arrive with the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update via the official livestream. The special program on May 9, 2025, showcased two fresh banners, exciting events, and characters coming with the next patch. Furthermore, Hyacine and Cypher will receive their limited-time banners in version 3.3.
This article further discusses what the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update has in store for Trailblazers.
What’s new in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update?
1) New characters, banners, and Light Cones
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update will introduce two new 5-star characters to the playable roster. Among them, Hyacine hails from the Remembrance Path, wielding the Wind element. In contrast, Cypher hails from the Quantum element, treading on the Nihility Path.
Patch 3.3 will also see two 5-star characters rerun, alongside multiple 4-stars. We’ve further discussed the banners in the following section:
Phase 1
- Hyacine (5-star): Wind, Remembrance Path
- The Herta (5-star): Ice, Erudition Path
- Serval (4-star): Lightning, Erudition Path
- Natasha (4-star): Physical, Abundance Path
- Misha (4-star): Ice, Destruction Path
Phase 2
- Cipher (5-star): Quantum, Nihility Path
- Agalea (5-star): Lightning, Remembrace Path
- Xueyi (4-star): Quantum, Destruction Path
- Sushang (4-star): Physical, The Hunt Path
- Qingque (4-star): Quantum, Erudition Path
Listed below are the new Light Cones featured in the version 3.3 update:
- Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Hyacine’s signature option)
- Lies Dance on the Breeze (Cipher’s signature option)
Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.3 banners order and schedule
2) Story quest, area, and enemies
Players will be transported to a new location in Amphoreus during the "The Fall at Dawn's Rise" Trailblaze mission. The story will take place in the Fortress of Dome and Cloudedge Bastion Ruins regions of the Eye of Twilight area, which will be explorable.
Trailblazers will also encounter new enemies during the story. It seems “Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky” will be the weekly boss.
3) New Materials and Relic sets
The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream's host shared a preview of the two new Relic sets coming in the next patch. While their effects are yet to be disclosed, players can expect to farm the following sets from the Path of Thundersurge Cavern of Corrosion:
- Warrior Goddess of the Sun and Thunder
- Wavestrider Captain
Additionally, a domain for the Invasive Clot, the new ascension materials for Physical characters, will be added to the game. They can be obtained from the Shape of Deepsheaf Stagnant Shadows after version 3.3. The Glance of Twilight Echo of War, featuring the new weekly boss, will drop Daythunder Anamnesis.
4) New events
Version 3.3 has only a few events to offer. The following list sums them up:
- Trace 'n' Drift
- Legend of Galactic Baseballer: Demon King
- Planar Fissure
- Garden of Plenty
- Gift of Odyssey
Divergent Universe: Protean Hero will also receive some updates in version 3.3. The remaining Golden Blood's Boons will add new buffs to the gamemode that will allow players to frequently switch between Day and Night.
5) Quality-of-life updates
Listed below are the QoL features from the 3.3 update:
- The Relic storage limit will be increased to 3000.
- Repeated red notifications when switching devices will be reduced to prevent visual clutter.
Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.