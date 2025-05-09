Everything new in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update

HoYoverse has unveiled everything that will arrive with the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update via the official livestream. The special program on May 9, 2025, showcased two fresh banners, exciting events, and characters coming with the next patch. Furthermore, Hyacine and Cypher will receive their limited-time banners in version 3.3.

This article further discusses what the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update has in store for Trailblazers.

What’s new in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update?

1) New characters, banners, and Light Cones

Hyacine and Cypher (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update will introduce two new 5-star characters to the playable roster. Among them, Hyacine hails from the Remembrance Path, wielding the Wind element. In contrast, Cypher hails from the Quantum element, treading on the Nihility Path.

Patch 3.3 will also see two 5-star characters rerun, alongside multiple 4-stars. We’ve further discussed the banners in the following section:

Phase 1

Hyacine (5-star): Wind, Remembrance Path

(5-star): Wind, Remembrance Path The Herta (5-star): Ice, Erudition Path

(5-star): Ice, Erudition Path Serval (4-star): Lightning, Erudition Path

(4-star): Lightning, Erudition Path Natasha (4-star): Physical, Abundance Path

(4-star): Physical, Abundance Path Misha (4-star): Ice, Destruction Path

Phase 2

Cipher (5-star): Quantum, Nihility Path

(5-star): Quantum, Nihility Path Agalea (5-star): Lightning, Remembrace Path

(5-star): Lightning, Remembrace Path Xueyi (4-star): Quantum, Destruction Path

(4-star): Quantum, Destruction Path Sushang (4-star): Physical, The Hunt Path

(4-star): Physical, The Hunt Path Qingque (4-star): Quantum, Erudition Path

Listed below are the new Light Cones featured in the version 3.3 update:

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Hyacine’s signature option)

(Hyacine’s signature option) Lies Dance on the Breeze (Cipher’s signature option)

2) Story quest, area, and enemies

Version 3.3 will bring a new Trailblaze Mission (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will be transported to a new location in Amphoreus during the "The Fall at Dawn's Rise" Trailblaze mission. The story will take place in the Fortress of Dome and Cloudedge Bastion Ruins regions of the Eye of Twilight area, which will be explorable.

Trailblazers will also encounter new enemies during the story. It seems “Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky” will be the weekly boss.

3) New Materials and Relic sets

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream's host shared a preview of the two new Relic sets coming in the next patch. While their effects are yet to be disclosed, players can expect to farm the following sets from the Path of Thundersurge Cavern of Corrosion:

Warrior Goddess of the Sun and Thunder

Wavestrider Captain

Additionally, a domain for the Invasive Clot, the new ascension materials for Physical characters, will be added to the game. They can be obtained from the Shape of Deepsheaf Stagnant Shadows after version 3.3. The Glance of Twilight Echo of War, featuring the new weekly boss, will drop Daythunder Anamnesis.

4) New events

Version 3.3 has only a few events to offer. The following list sums them up:

Trace 'n' Drift

Legend of Galactic Baseballer: Demon King

Planar Fissure

Garden of Plenty

Gift of Odyssey

Divergent Universe: Protean Hero will also receive some updates in version 3.3. The remaining Golden Blood's Boons will add new buffs to the gamemode that will allow players to frequently switch between Day and Night.

5) Quality-of-life updates

Listed below are the QoL features from the 3.3 update:

The Relic storage limit will be increased to 3000.

Repeated red notifications when switching devices will be reduced to prevent visual clutter.

