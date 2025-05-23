Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations in Fortress of Dome Eye of Twilight

Golden Scapegoat puzzles are rare challenges scattered across the areas of Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail. These puzzles are fun challenges for players to try out and earn some Stellar Jades. While most of the Golden Scapegoat puzzles are quite simple, some can be really confusing to solve and can easily chip away at your time if you lose yourself in them.

In the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update, HoYoverse has introduced many new areas for players to explore. One of the new areas is "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight. In this guide, you will find the locations of all Golden Scapegoat puzzles hiding in "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight in Honkai Star Rail, along with their solutions.

Honkai Star Rail: Golden Scapegoat Puzzles in "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight and Their Solutions

In "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight, you can find three Golden Scapegoat puzzles. It is recommended to finish the Trailblaze Mission chapter The Fall at Dawn's Rise to ensure you have the necessary Space Anchor points required to find the puzzles.

First Golden Scapegoat Puzzle

Teleport here (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Golden Scapegoat puzzle is quite easy to find. All you have to do is teleport to the Frontier Well Space Anchor located on the northwest side of "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight. Right next to the Space Anchor, you will find a lift. Go down using the lift and then head to the east side to find a Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

First Golden Scapegoat puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

This Golden Scapegoat puzzle has 10 steps, making it a tough nut to crack. To solve the puzzle, follow these steps:

Left, Left, Right, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Left, Right

First Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

After your past has been summoned, simply start going right and you will then fall to the bottom floor safely. Then, move around a little and wait for your past to stop on the blue pressure plate. Once it stops, you can safely reach the altar and light it up.

Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle

Teleport here and go west (Image via HoYoverse)

The journey to the second Golden Scapegoat isn't easy. You will have to teleport to the Frontier Corridor Space Anchor located on the west side of the "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight. From there, simply head west until you find a lift. Take the lift to enter a large area where you will find many time mechanisms and a Hidden Passage on the south side of the area.

Finding the second Golden Scapegoat puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the Hidden Passage to reach the Bottom 1 floor. From there, you will have to take the staircase to reach the Bottom 2 floor, where you will find a movable floor. Use Oronyx's power to reach the other side and find the second Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Golden Scapegoat puzzle has seven steps. To solve it, follow these movements:

Right, Left, Left, Right, Right, Right, Right

After executing these steps, your past will simply fall onto the yellow pressure plate. You can then climb the ladder and make your way to the altar to solve the Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle

Teleport here to start finding the last Golden Scapegoat puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

To find the third and final Golden Scapegoat puzzle, you will have to travel to the far left side of the "Fortress of Dome" Eye of Twilight. Teleport to the Space Anchor on the left side of the map. From there, keep heading toward the puzzle icon on the map.

Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The final puzzle has eight steps. It might look confusing at first, but it is fairly easy to crack. Just follow these steps:

Right, Right, Right, Right, Left, Left, Up, Left

Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

While your past is following these steps, you have to avoid it and climb the ladder on the left side. Once your past steps onto the yellow plate, go ahead and reach the altar to solve the puzzle. That's all there is to it to solving Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Honkai Star Rail.

