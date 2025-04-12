Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat in Demigod Council Dawncloud

Golden Scapegoat is a fun puzzle introduced in Honkai Star Rail with the release of Amphoreus. In this puzzle, you have to make a certain number of steps, after which an enemy called Your Past will be summoned and follow the same steps as yours. You have to use Your Past to activate pressure plates and unlock the path to the altar. However, if you end up meeting Your Past, you lose the game.

Golden Scapegoat can be really entertaining and confusing at the same time, as you have only a limited number of moves to solve the puzzle while also avoiding Your Past. If you find such puzzles fun to play, then you will love to know that Honkai Star Rail has added more Golden Scapegoat puzzles in the version 3.2 update.

In this guide, we have shared the locations of the new Golden Scapegoat puzzles in “Demigod Council” Dawncloud in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail “Demigod Council” Dawncloud: Golden Scapegoat Puzzle Locations and Solutions

“Demigod Council” Dawncloud is a new region added in the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update. To unlock this area, you have to progress through the Trailblaze Mission Debate, Discourse Without Spears in Amphoreus. Once you have unlocked this area, go to these locations to find the Golden Scapegoat puzzles:

1) First Golden Scapegoat puzzle location and solution

First Golden Scapegoat puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Golden Scapegoat puzzle is located near the entry point of “Demigod Council” Dawncloud. To find the first puzzle, simply teleport to the Space Anchor on the south of the map. Then, go to the large room just a little northwest of the Space Anchor. You will find the Golden Scapegoat puzzle near the western wall of this room.

First Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve the first Golden Scapegoat puzzle in “Demigod Council” Dawncloud, follow these steps:

Left, Down, Left, Right, Right, Right, Right

After you have moved the last step, wait for Your Past to press the yellow pressure plate, and then you can drop down to the bottom floor. Your Past will then move toward the blue pressure plate, and you will be able to reach the altar and light it up.

2) Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle location and solution

Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

To find the second Golden Scapegoat puzzle, you will have to go to the middle area of “Demigod Council” Dawncloud. This puzzle is located next to the staircase leading to the place where the people of Amphoreus debate in Dawncloud. To reach it, simply teleport to the southern Space Anchor in the middle area of Dawncloud.

Second Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

After teleporting, go toward the stairs in the north, and instead of taking the stairs, go right to find a Janus' Steed and the Golden Scapegoat puzzle ahead of it. To solve this puzzle, follow these steps:

Left, Left, Right, Right, Right, Right, Right

While Your Past does the two left steps, you have to go to the yellow pressure plate on the bottom floor. As soon as it is about to take a right step, stand on the yellow pressure plate to cause Your Past to fall down. It will then move toward the plate. While it does that, you will have to climb the ladder and move toward the altar.

3) Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle location and solution

Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

To find the third and last Golden Scapegoat puzzle, you will have to head to the north section of the map. Teleport to the Space Anchor at the start of the third section in Dawncloud’s map. To find the third puzzle, simply head up the stairs and take the elevator. You will find the puzzle before the elevator to the top of “Demigod Council” Dawncloud.

Third Golden Scapegoat puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve the third Golden Scapegoat puzzle, follow these steps:

Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Right

After Your Past takes the first left turn, press the yellow pressure plate to make it fall down. Then, take a right turn and Your Past will open the blue hatch on the floor. You can move left to reach the altar and solve the last puzzle in “Demigod Council” Dawncloud in Honkai Star Rail.

